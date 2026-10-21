Fantasy Football Injury Update: Jordyn Tyson Will Have to Wait to Make his NFL Debut

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson won't practice this week, but the former Arizona Sun Devil is, "improving."

For Fantasy managers with Tyson on their squad, they will have to continue to look elsewhere for Fantasy production at their wide receiver/flex spots until the rookie is healthy enough to play.

"He's improving, but he is not going to practice this week," - Mickey Loomis on Jordyn Tyson pic.twitter.com/HqwZEAthIW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2026

Jordyn Tyson's Injury Fantasy Impact

There was some hype around Tyson being able to reopen his 21-day practice window off of injured reserve this week and be able to make his NFL debut shortly thereafter, but Loomis quickly shut that down in his press conference Wednesday morning.

"(Tyson) isn't going to practice this week, but he's improving. We feel like we're getting closer. I don't have a specific timetable for that yet, but we're encouraged."

The news is somewhat encouraging for Fantasy managers with Tyson on their squad, but the lack of a timeline is concerning with the Fantasy football season marching along. For now, Fantasy managers can keep storing Tyson on the bench and hope the rookie wideout will be ready for his debut before the playoffs.

Tyson's absence allows for Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele to be the 1-2 punch on the outside for the Saints. Both receivers have stepped up in the rookie's absence and their Fantasy numbers prove it.

Olave has been a tier-1 receiver with Tyson sidelined as the veteran ranks as WR 4 in the first six weeks of the season. Olave is averaging 18.8 PPR points with Tyson out and will continue to be a top Fantasy option thanks to his target share. In four out of six games this season, Olave received 10 targets and his 61 targets across the season rank fourth in the NFL. Even when Tyson returns, Olave will remain a strong Fantasy option and should be placed in the startling lineup every week.

Tyler Shough drops it in the bucket to Chris Olave for the TD 🪣



NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l54Il6zCEN — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

The biggest benefactor of Tyson missing time has been Vele, whose produced his best Fantasy numbers in the Saints' WR 2 role. In every game this season, Vele received at least six targets and the vet wide receiver turned the targets into Fantasy production. In half of Vele's games this season, the former Denver Bronco scored at least 11.4 PPR points. Fantasy managers can expect for Vele to continue to see a steady amount of targets with Tyson out, but that will quickly change once Tyson returns.

As previosuly mentioned, Loomis didn't offer when Tyson would be ready by, so Fantasy managers can keep starting Vele or use the Saints wide receiver in spot starts. This will quickly change once Tyson is ready to go as no one has seen what the snaps distribution will be between Vele and Tyson. Once both Vele and Tyson are available for the Saints, Fantasy managers should hold off on starting each one until the snap distribution hints at who will get more playing time. For now, Fantasy managers can either sell off Vele at his highest value or continue riding the wave with Vele as Saints' WR 2.

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