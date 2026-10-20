Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and the Chargers wideouts.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Christian Watson and Malik Nabers, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of receivers whose stock has fallen recently due to declines in production, including players like Michael Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, and Denzel Boston.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. KC 2 Puka Nacua LAR at LV 3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at BAL 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB 5 Christian Watson GB at DET 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI 7 Malik Nabers NYG at HOU 8 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. IND 9 Drake London ATL vs. SF 10 Nico Collins HOU vs. NYG 11 Chris Olave NO vs. PIT 12 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. TB 13 Mike Evans SF at ATL 14 Matthew Golden GB at DET 15 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL 16 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. MIA 17 Davante Adams LAR at LV 18 Zay Flowers BAL vs. CIN 19 Tee Higgins CIN at BAL 20 George Pickens DAL at PHI 21 Jalen Coker CAR vs. TB 22 A.J. Brown NE at CHI 23 Jameson Williams DET vs. GB 24 Emeka Egbuka TB at CAR 25 Jaylen Waddle DEN at ARI 26 Michael Wilson ARI vs. DEN 27 DK Metcalf PIT at NO 28 Carnell Tate TEN vs. CLE 29 Luther Burden III CHI vs. NE 30 Germie Bernard PIT at NO 31 Xavier Worthy KC at SEA 32 Denzel Boston CLE at TEN 33 Keenan Allen IND at MIN 34 Rome Odunze CHI vs. NE 35 Josh Downs IND at MIN 36 Malik Washington MIA at NYJ 37 Jordan Addison MIN vs. IND 38 Tre Tucker LV vs. LAR 39 Devaughn Vele NO vs. PIT 40 KC Concepcion CLE at TEN 41 Kendrick Bourne ARI vs. DEN 42 Jaylin Noel HOU vs. NYG 43 DeMario Douglas NE at CHI 44 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ vs. MIA 45 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN vs. CLE 46 Ryan Flournoy DAL at PHI 47 Dontayvion Wicks PHI vs. DAL 48 Chris Bell MIA at NYJ 49 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at CAR 50 Courtland Sutton DEN at ARI 51 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL vs. CIN 52 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. KC 53 Makai Lemon PHI vs. DAL 54 Jerry Jeudy CLE at TEN 55 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. KC 56 Kalif Raymond CHI vs. NE 57 Malachi Fields NYG at HOU 58 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU vs. NYG 59 Jahan Dotson ATL vs. SF 60 Brandin Cooks SF at ATL