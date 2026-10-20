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Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Heading into this week's matchup in Philly, the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb is second among receivers in fantasy points (PPR leagues).
Michael Fabiano|
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys.
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and the Chargers wideouts. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Christian Watson and Malik Nabers, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of receivers whose stock has fallen recently due to declines in production, including players like Michael Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, and Denzel Boston. 

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. KC

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

at LV

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at BAL

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. GB

5

Christian Watson

GB

at DET

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at PHI

7

Malik Nabers

NYG

at HOU

8

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. IND

9

Drake London

ATL

vs. SF

10

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. NYG

11

Chris Olave

NO

vs. PIT

12

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. TB

13

Mike Evans

SF

at ATL

14

Matthew Golden

GB

at DET

15

DeVonta Smith

PHI

vs. DAL

16

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. MIA

17

Davante Adams

LAR

at LV

18

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. CIN

19

Tee Higgins

CIN

at BAL

20

George Pickens

DAL

at PHI

21

Jalen Coker

CAR

vs. TB

22

A.J. Brown

NE

at CHI

23

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. GB

24

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at CAR

25

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

at ARI

26

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. DEN

27

DK Metcalf

PIT

at NO

28

Carnell Tate

TEN

vs. CLE

29

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. NE

30

Germie Bernard

PIT

at NO

31

Xavier Worthy

KC

at SEA

32

Denzel Boston

CLE

at TEN

33

Keenan Allen

IND

at MIN

34

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. NE

35

Josh Downs

IND

at MIN

36

Malik Washington

MIA

at NYJ

37

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. IND

38

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. LAR

39

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. PIT

40

KC Concepcion

CLE

at TEN

41

Kendrick Bourne

ARI

vs. DEN

42

Jaylin Noel

HOU

vs. NYG

43

DeMario Douglas

NE

at CHI

44

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

vs. MIA

45

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

vs. CLE

46

Ryan Flournoy

DAL

at PHI

47

Dontayvion Wicks

PHI

vs. DAL

48

Chris Bell

MIA

at NYJ

49

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

at CAR

50

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at ARI

51

Ja'Kobi Lane

BAL

vs. CIN

52

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

vs. KC

53

Makai Lemon

PHI

vs. DAL

54

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

at TEN

55

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. KC

56

Kalif Raymond

CHI

vs. NE

57

Malachi Fields

NYG

at HOU

58

Marvin Harrison Jr.

HOU

vs. NYG

59

Jahan Dotson

ATL

vs. SF

60

Brandin Cooks

SF

at ATL

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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