Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and the Chargers wideouts.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Christian Watson and Malik Nabers, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of receivers whose stock has fallen recently due to declines in production, including players like Michael Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, and Denzel Boston.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. KC
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
at LV
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at BAL
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. GB
5
Christian Watson
GB
at DET
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at PHI
7
Malik Nabers
NYG
at HOU
8
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. IND
9
Drake London
ATL
vs. SF
10
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. NYG
11
Chris Olave
NO
vs. PIT
12
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. TB
13
Mike Evans
SF
at ATL
14
Matthew Golden
GB
at DET
15
DeVonta Smith
PHI
vs. DAL
16
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. MIA
17
Davante Adams
LAR
at LV
18
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. CIN
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
at BAL
20
George Pickens
DAL
at PHI
21
Jalen Coker
CAR
vs. TB
22
A.J. Brown
NE
at CHI
23
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. GB
24
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at CAR
25
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
at ARI
26
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. DEN
27
DK Metcalf
PIT
at NO
28
Carnell Tate
TEN
vs. CLE
29
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. NE
30
Germie Bernard
PIT
at NO
31
Xavier Worthy
KC
at SEA
32
Denzel Boston
CLE
at TEN
33
Keenan Allen
IND
at MIN
34
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. NE
35
Josh Downs
IND
at MIN
36
Malik Washington
MIA
at NYJ
37
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. IND
38
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. LAR
39
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. PIT
40
KC Concepcion
CLE
at TEN
41
Kendrick Bourne
ARI
vs. DEN
42
Jaylin Noel
HOU
vs. NYG
43
DeMario Douglas
NE
at CHI
44
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
vs. MIA
45
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
vs. CLE
46
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
at PHI
47
Dontayvion Wicks
PHI
vs. DAL
48
Chris Bell
MIA
at NYJ
49
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
at CAR
50
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at ARI
51
Ja'Kobi Lane
BAL
vs. CIN
52
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
vs. KC
53
Makai Lemon
PHI
vs. DAL
54
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
at TEN
55
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. KC
56
Kalif Raymond
CHI
vs. NE
57
Malachi Fields
NYG
at HOU
58
Marvin Harrison Jr.
HOU
vs. NYG
59
Jahan Dotson
ATL
vs. SF
60
Brandin Cooks
SF
at ATL
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano