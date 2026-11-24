Josh Jacobs may be available faster than anticipated after suffering a broken finger back in week 9 against the New England Patriots. The Green Bay Packers running back is listed as questionable ahead of the Wednesday night clash against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jacobs' potential return presents itself as a lifeline to Fantasy managers with the Pro Bowl running back on their team, but will Jacobs be able to return to his RB 1 form immediately?

Everyone on the active roster is practicing again. Josh Jacobs catching passes here. Matt LaFleur said this morning Jacobs is still not expected to play. pic.twitter.com/npKJXBDPEu — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 22, 2026

Josh Jacobs' Fantasy Outlook

It's been a frustrating season so far for Fantasy managers with Jacobs on their squad to say nonetheless. Jacobs missed the first six games of the season after landing on the commissioner's exempt list.

Jacobs returned in week 7 to immediate Fantasy success with two back-to-back 20-plus PPR points performances before shortly finding himself sidelined once again. In Jacobs' third game of the season in week 9, the Packers running back left with a broken finger and hasn't returned to action since. Jacobs avoided a stint on injured reserve, but off the field issues and injuries flare up make it hard to trust the Pro Bowl running back.

Looking ahead to week 12, Jacobs may be available for the matchup against the Rams, but it'll be an uphill battle for Jacobs to rack up Fantasy points this week.

JOSH JACOBS TD 🧀



The Packers take a 13-10 lead over the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/sy7Dq86WAN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2026

Jacobs has been largely ineffective as a rusher as the majority of his Fantasy production came in the receiving game this season. In PPR leagues, Jacobs averaged 14.6 PPR PPG in his three games this season. Jacobs' average plummets significantly in standard formats to a 10.9 FPPG average, showcasing Jacobs' reliance in the receiving game to pad his Fantasy points.

It's also worth noting that Jacobs has 80 rushing yards on 36 attempts, while racking in 68 receiving yards on 11 receptions. None of the Packers running back have been able to establish themselves are a running threat this season behind a banged up offensive line and Jacobs is no exception. Jacobs' 2.2 yards per carry is the worst among all eligible running backs.

The matchup against the Rams presents as one of the tougher Fantasy opponents Jacobs can face in his return from injury. The Rams allow 14.9 FPPG to opposing running backs, second-fewest in the league. The mix of Jacobs' lack of rushing threat and the Rams engulfing opposing running backs, make it best for Fantasy managers to leave the Packers running back on the bench if he's available this week.

Luckily for Jacobs, the Fantasy matchups will be easier in the weeks to follow. In the next three weeks following week 12, all of Jacobs' opponents are in the top-13 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs with two of the opponets rankings in the top-six. It'll be best for Fantasy managers to wait an extra week to start Jacobs once again in Fantasy.

Given how Jacobs has looked so far in the run game in limited action this season, the Packers running back should be played only in PPR leagues. Unless out of dire desperation, Jacobs' lack of ability to produce Fantasy points outside of receiving makes it hard to start the Packers running back in Half-PPR or standard formats.

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