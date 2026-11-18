Not all hope is lost for Fantasy managers with Lamar Jackson on their squad.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the Baltimore Ravens believe Jackson could be available in week 16, "if all goes well."

The possibility of having a Fantasy difference maker like Jackson back in the second week of playoffs is tantalizing for Fantasy managers, but should Fantasy managers even get their hopes up in the first place?

LAMAR JACKSON HOUDINIpic.twitter.com/lHAbDeH9ju — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

Lamar Jackson's Fantasy Outlook

It's been a frustrating season for Jackson and for Fantasy managers with Jackson in their lineup to say the least.

The beginning of the season appeared to show Jackson returning to his tier-1 Fantasy QB status with a pair of 20-plus Fantasy points performances in the first two weeks. Then the injuries started to mount up for the former two-time NFL MVP.

A high-ankle sprain kept Jackson out of action for three games starting in week 4. Just when Fantasy managers saw a glimer of hope when Jackson returned in week 8, disaster struck again. On Jackson's first pass attempt against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens QB 1 struck his hand on a Bills defender resulting in a broken and dislocated thumb for Jackson.

An up-close look at what happened to Lamar Jackson on the injury to the thumb on his throwing hand. pic.twitter.com/mSxJeNsNFG — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 1, 2026

The injury appeared to be the conclusion of another injury-filled season for the Fantasy playmaker, but the latest update gives Fantasy managers a glimer of hope to close the season with Jackson in their starting lineup. The question now for Fantasy managers is can they trust Jackson if he makes the right strides in injury rehab and is available in week 16.

Waiting for Jackson in his potential return are two AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns in week 16, followed by the AFC North leading Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams offer bottom-half Fantasy matchups for Jackson.

The Browns are the tougher Fantasy matchup for Jackson out of the AFC North opponents. The Browns allow 15.5 FPPG to opposing quarterbacks, ninth-fewest in the league. The Bengals are more midpack in the Fantasy points they allow to opposing QBs 17.8 average. Neither Fantasy playoff rival offer Jackson an easy Fantasy matchup and there may be another hurdle in the way of Jackson potentially returning this season.

The most likely reason in Jackson returning this would be if the Ravens are in playoff contention. As it currently stands, the Ravens sit at 4-6 and are 3.5 games back from the Bengals for the AFC North crown. The Ravens' situation isn't much prettier in the Wild Card chase as the AFC North outfit are two games back from the seventh seed, the Browns.

The Ravens dropped their last five games and look helpless on offense as they turned to their fourth starting quarterback this season in Jacoby Brissett. Each week could increase the gap between the Ravens and the playoffs-bound teams, leaving little stake for Jackson if the All-Pro QB is available. While Jackson may want to play, management may step in and keep the Fantasy playmaker sidelined as has been done to several players in the past.

Lamar Jackson: still got itpic.twitter.com/RZZZmbavVk — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

The news of Jackson potential returning sounds exciting for Fantasy managers, but the matchups and Ravens' playoffs scenario makes it difficult to confide in the former MVP down thr road. Fantasy managers shouldn't push all their chips in for Jackson to pop off in a potential return and should continue trusting their current QBs.

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