Fantasy Football Injury Update: Saquon Barkley's Week 5 Status in Doubt Makes way for a Fantasy Sleeper

Saquon Barkley is week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley is expected to miss week 5 as the Philadelphia Eagles head to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley's injury gives an opportunity for one of his backups to shine in Fantasy while the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is sidelined.

Saquon Barkley's Injury Fantasy Impact

Barkley was the main focus on the Eagles backfield early on in the season. Outside of week 2, where Barkley left with a stinger injury, the three-time Pro Bowler dominated the snap share among Eagles running backs, taking over 70 percent of snaps. Barkley's absence opens up a vacancy at running back for one of his young backups to take in the meanwhile.

#Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is considered week-to-week with his hamstring injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. It’s not considered to be a long-term injury. pic.twitter.com/WvZgowe7Hs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2026

Will Shipley will be the sole focus of the Eagles backfield in week 5. Shipley split snaps with Tank Bigsby after Barkley left the game, but that won't be the case this week. Bigsby is headed to injured reserve after suffering an injury in week 5. With Barkley and Bigsby out, the Eagles backfield is for Shipley to dominate for the time being.

Shipley hasn't gotten much traction in his young NFL career as he's been in Barkley's shadow in the former Clemson Tiger's first three seasons. Shipley does have one prior start in his NFL career, which came in his rookie year in the 2024 season. Shipley stepped in Barkley in week 18 after the Eagles clinched the NFC East. In his lone start, Shipley finished with a career-high 14 touches for 67 scrimmage yards. The career-high in touches led to a career-best 10.7 PPR points.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) in action against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles offense have been mid-pack in rushing yards this season, averaging 109 rushing yards per game. Shipley will be the workhorse expected to maintain the consistency in the Eagles rushing attack, but faces a tough opponent in week 5. The Jaguars have been stellar in limiting opposing running back's Fantasy scores as the AFC South outift allow 14.5 FPPG to running backs, the 26th-worst matchup in the league. Even with the touch matchup in week 5, Shipley will see a multitude of touches in the run and pass game, which will enchance his Fantasy score.

Where Shipley can truly shine is if Barkley misses extended time, due to the hamstring injury. In the three weeks following the Jaguars game, the Eagles will take on the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Each of the three teams rank in the bottom six in points per game allowed with each squad giving up at least 27.3 points per game. If Shipley maintains the starting role over these weeks, the Eagles running back can truly breakout against the easier matchups.

Shipley may not be a league winner as he'll be relegated to a backup role once Barkley returns, but Shipley offers a strong play over the week to come. Particularly for zero-running-back Fantasy managers, Shipley is a strong option to play, until another running back comes along on the waiver wire.

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