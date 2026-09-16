Fantasy Football Injury Update: Zay Flowers' and Ja'Kobi Lane's Injuries Opens Door For Ravens Pass Catchers

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver room took a hit of injuries in their week 1 win over the Indianpolis Colts.

Zay Flowers is day-to-day, but missed practice on Wednesday after leaving the week 1 game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, leaving his status for Sunday in jeopardy. Ja’Kobi Lane is expected to undergo surgery for a wrist injury and is expected to miss around a month of action.

With injuries mounting for Flowers and Lane and their week 2 status unclear, Fantasy managers should take a look at the rest of the Ravens receiving corps.

“Day-to-day.” Coach Jesse Minter with a status update on WR Zay Flowers pic.twitter.com/HQDNNz8VZ8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2026

Is it Rashod Bateman Season?

Flowers accounted for 150 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in less than a half of play. Lane was targeted three times and finished with a 11-yard reception before leaving the contest early.

Once Flowers and Lane left the game, Bateman took the lion’s share of the snaps. Bateman finished the game having played 78% of the snaps. Despite the 53 snaps, Bateman finished the game with no receptions and a single target. The lack of production from Bateman with Flowers and Lane is worrying, but the Ravens emphasized their running attack in the second half with a 31-13 lead.

With Flowers’ and Lane’s status for week 2 in jeopardy, it’s worth looking at how Bateman will be utilized in week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and then stashing the Ravens wide receiver if his usage spikes.

With Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) banged up, the Ravens’ WR depth will be tested Sunday.



Maybe the “Purple Rising” helmets will help. pic.twitter.com/3vAx9N937D — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 16, 2026

Is Mark Andrews the Biggest Benefactor?

Ravens fans bore witness to former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely’s breakout game of 27.8 PPR points on Sunday Night Football. Likely’s performance was tough to see for Ravens fans, but Andrews may have the opportunity to showcase his old Fantasy production if Flowers and Lane miss extended time.

Andrews finished tied with Flowers as the Ravens' target leader with six apiece against the Colts. Off of those six targets, Andrews finished with 4 receptions for 49 receiving yards, good for 8.9 PPR points. The numbers aren’t eye popping, but Fantasy managers dealing with Brock Bowers at tight end can use Andrews in an expanded role, who can serve as a stopgap until Bowers is back at 100%.

Andrews’ Pro-Bowl days may be behind the Ravens tight end, but Andrews can remain Fantasy viable as the Ravens top pass-catching option if Flowers and Lane miss extended time.

Will Any Young Ravens Receivers Step Up?

LaJohntay Wester and Elijah Sarratt will see an expanded role with Flowers’ and Lane’s status unclear. Wester finished week 1 catching both of his targets for 15 yards, while Sarratt was a healthy inactive against the Colts.

It’s hard to envision either young receiver stepping up and becoming the top pass-catching option in the potential absence of Flowers and Lane, but they may provide some Fantasy points in an expanded role.

Sarratt, who was drafted a round after Lane, may see the biggest jump from any Ravens pass catcher if Flowers and Lane miss extended time. The rookie could go from a healthy scratch to one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

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