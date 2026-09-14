Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About MarShawn Lloyd And 3 Other Players 

Week 1 in the NFL is too small a sample size to form any sort of strict opinion on players in fantasy football. But at the very least, it is enough game time to start to worry that the guy you coveted in fantasy is not going to have the season you thought he was.

With that, here are four players who are on the hot seat and could be reasonably seen as cut options in the next few weeks in fantasy football.

Romeo Doubs

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New addition to the New England Patriots' WR room in 2026, Romeo Doubs, could not have had a worse debut. In Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, he had zero receptions on three targets, which included a bad drop. He theoretically should see a boost in volume with A.J. Brown set to miss significant time with an ankle injury. So with that, he does not become an auto-drop option in fantasy.

If Doubs does not put up any fantasy-relevant performances in the next few weeks, then fantasy managers should just go ahead and let him go, even if on the depth chart he is listed as WR1. In ESPN leagues is currently 61.1% rostered.

Makai Lemon

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first game in the NFL, Makai Lemon struggled. He had three receptions for -4 yards on four targets. In the midst of his down performance, a player who was trending up in the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp, continued that momentum in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. WR Dontayvion Wicks led Philadelphia in receiving yards with 73 on two receptions and recorded a TD. If he takes on that role of WR2, Lemon will be a drop candidate in fantasy.

Over the last few seasons with Jalen Hurts as Philadelphia's QB, there has not been room for three WRs in the Eagles' pass game to be reliable starting fantasy options; in 2026, that will remain the case.

Woody Marks

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs appears to be further unlocked in fantasy without RB David Montgomery, and it also appears that Montgomery could be way further unlocked without Gibbs.

In Week 1, in his debut for the Houston Texans, Montgomery had 20 carries for 60 yards, three receptions for 19 yards, and three total TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as RB6. With his performance, any fantasy manager with Houston RB Woody Marks should be stressing. It appears he could well be solely a handcuff RB option in fantasy, rather than a borderline start play at RB.

In Week 1, Marks had nine carries for 42 yards and one reception for -1 yard. He did encouragingly have 51% of the snap share compared to Montgomery, who had 49%.

Marks in ESPN leagues is currently 58.7% rostered.

MarShawn Lloyd

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs through a drill during practice on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fantasy outlook for the Green Bay Packers backfield just got even more dicey in Week 1. That stems from their slated RB1, MarShawn Lloyd, having an underwhelming outing. He had 13 carries for 37 yards and one target for zero receptions. Another RB for Green Bay, Chris Brooks, logged seven carries for 29 yards.

While Green Bay still waits to see what the NFL decides to do with Josh Jacobs, no option for them regarding how they utilize their backfield should be off the table. If Lloyd has a couple of other dud outings in their next two games, fantasy managers should not be surprised if the Packers reduce his role and increase the volume of Brooks or an RB they acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers recently via a trade, Kaleb Johnson.

For now, absolutely keep him on your fantasy roster, but it may not be in your best interest to have him in your starting lineup until he proves he can be relied on.

Brooks in ESPN leagues is currently 83.3% rostered.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI