Jaylen Warren is coming off of back-to-back sub 10 PPR points display and the panic meter may be alarming for some Fantasy managers.

The Steelers running back looked like a sure-fire starter prior to these last two games and now some Fantasy manager may consider leaving Warren on the bench.

Jaylen Warren's Fantasy Outlook

Warren started off the season looking like a steal at his later ADP and became a steady stream of points Fantasy managers could rely on. The Steelers running back even showed flashes of a low-end RB 1 / high-end RB 2 early on in the season with three weekly top-ten positional finishes.

Jaylen Warren just went 51 yards on 3rd and 13 😳



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Currently, Warren's stock hit a recession after a 9.1 and 4.9 PPR points displays following the Steelers' week 9 bye. Warren's week 10 display against the Cincinnati Bengals is the real cause for concern among Fantasy managers with the Steelers running back on their squad.

Warren finished with a season-low 23 snaps, seven fewer than Rico Dowdle. Week 10 was the second time Dowdle finished with more snaps than Warren and the first time its happened since week 1.

The snaps went back to Warren's favor in week 11, but Dowdle had more of an impact in the game. Dowdle finished with more Fantasy points than Warren in the contest, despite playing 25 fewer snaps.

Dowdle's recent spark and uptick in snaps is a factor when considering leaving Warren on the bench, but it's not the only element in leaving the Steelers RB 1 off the starting lineup.

Warren's Brutal Fantasy Schedule

Warren faces the stingiest defenses for Fantasy running backs in the next three weeks. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy will take on the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in three consecutive weeks. All three defenses have the talent to shut down any running back, especially one in a struggling offense, like Warren finds himself in.

The Steelers miscommunicated several times in pass protection on Sunday, leading to five sacks of Aaron Rodgers. But their communication issues also plagued the run game, limiting Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle to 43 combined rushing yards.



Here's an example of what went wrong: pic.twitter.com/S64Mgj9cvj — Kevin Smith (@KTSmithFootball) November 23, 2026

The Broncos and Texans are defenses flooded with talent throughout all levels, particularly in their front seven. The Steelers offense struggled to move the ball the last two weeks, which correlated into Warren having his two worst Fantasy games of the season. Now in the next two weeks, the Steelers will face two of the NFL best defenses in the Broncos and Texans, which will once again put Warren in a tough environment to produce Fantasy points.

While the Broncos and Texans are stout defenses for Warren to face, his toughest Fantasy matchup will be against the Jaguars. The Jags allow the third-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs with a 16.8 FPPG average. With the way Warren and the Steelers offense looked to past two weeks, its hard to envision them flipping the switch and Warren rediscovering his early season form against three difficult Fantasy matchups.

For Fantasy managers fighting to make the playoffs or trying to keep their playoffs spot, benching Warren in the upcoming weeks is necessary. The lack of recent Fantasy production mixed with Dowdle's emergence and the brutal schedule places Warren in an uphill climb that Fantasy managers should avoid.

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