Week 10 of the NFL season has come to a close, and some key fantasy football contributors faced significant struggles. These quiet performances have raised concerns among fantasy managers heading into Week 11, but these stars should bounce back sooner than later.

It's difficult to not panic when your biggest stars struggle to perform in fantasy, but we aren't panicking over these eight stars just yet:

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers - WR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson exits the field after defeating the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers' offense posted one of its worst performances of the season thus far in Week 10, and the unit's top fantasy contributors struggled. Star wideout Christian Watson mustered just three catches for 37 yards over five targets against the No. 2-ranked pass defense in football.

His 6.7 PPR points were Watson's fewest weekly total of the season, but he should get back on track after the team's Week 11 bye. He's notched at least eight targets in eight of the team's 10 games this season, and boasts one of the highest ceilings of any fantasy wideout this season. Another top-6 finish could be in the cards against the Rams in Week 12.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals - TE

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a blowout loss in Week 10, and the offense struggled to find consistency in rookie quarterback Carson Beck's first start. The unit's 123 total yards were Arizona's fewest of the season so far, and star tight end Trey McBride was held under the 10.0-point mark for the first time this season.

With Gardner Minshew sidelined, McBride tallied just 37 receiving yards over five catches, but should bounce back against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Minshew is expected to take the field, significantly elevating McBride's fantasy outlook in a tough matchup.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams - RB

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushes during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Cardinals in a 34-6 win, but the Week 10 game environment hampered a key contributor in Kyren Williams. Backups Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers split the majority of the workload with a comfortable lead, and Williams was limited to just 12 carries for 23 yards.

The Rams simply didn't require significant touches from their lead back in Week 10. The team kept his workload limited to avoid injury, but his volume should return to normal following Los Angeles' Week 11 bye.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders - TE

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers was forced out of the team's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, mustering just two catches for 18 yards. Bowers suffered an ankle injury early in the contest, and was unable to return to the game.

Thankfully for fantasy managers, Bowers' injury isn't as serious as the team believed initially. He's listed as day-to-day, but is expected to take the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 11. If Bowers suits up, he'll present one of the top fantasy outlooks of any tight end this week, notching five top-3 tight end finishes to this point of the season.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys - RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams rushes the ball past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys relied heavily on the passing game to overcome an early deficit against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Star running back Javonte Williams was limited to a reduced role, due to the game environment, notching 63 rushing yards over 16 carries. His RB34 finish for Week 10 marked the second-worst weekly finish of the season thus far.

The Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, presenting a notably favorable matchup for Williams and Dallas' offense. The Titans rank 22nd against the run so far this season, allowing 120 rushing yards in three of their last four games.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers - RB

Similarly to Williams' quiet day, Pittsburgh Steelers running back struggled to muster consistent production during the team's Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh's offense struggled mightily, and was forced to lean on the passing game to try to kickstart a comeback, facing a 24-3 halftime deficit.

Warren posted just 15 rushing yards over seven carries, but salvaged a lackluster performance with five catches for 26 yards over six targets. Pittsburgh is set to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, a run defense that ranks 25th against the run this season. I expect the Steelers will work to establish the run early in this matchup, elevating Warren's fantasy ceiling for Week 11.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints - WR

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is defended by Cleveland Browns linebacker Quincy Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With star rookie Jordyn Tyson making his NFL debut in Week 10, New Orleans Saints star wide receiver was limited to just four targets, his fewest of the season, racking up three catches for 30 yards. New Orleans' offense struggled against the Carolina Panthers, but a matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 will elevate Olave's ceiling in a big way.

The Bears have struggled against the pass at times this season, and the Saints will lean on the air attack to take advantage of this matchup. Chicago has allowed 300-plus passing yards in three of their first nine games, and the Saints' offense will present a tough matchup for the unit. Olave will likely be the seventh wideout to eclipse 75 yards against the Bears in this matchup.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers - WR

Despite encouraging volume, star wideout Tetairoa McMillan was held to one of his worst performances of the season against New Orleans. The Panthers' wideout hauled in just three of his seven targets for 35 receiving yards in a defensive-heavy matchup that hampered fantasy performances for both teams.

McMillan has taken on at least seven targets in six of Carolina's first nine games, and this volume will present a safe floor for Week 11 fantasy lineups. The Panthers are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a defensive secondary that has allowed 240 passing yards in three of its last four games.

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