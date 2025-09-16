Fantasy Sports

Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, And 6 More Must-Sit Running Backs In Week 3

Avoid these running backs in Week 3, including Omarion Hampton, Isaiah Pacheco, and other high-risk options that could tank your fantasy lineup.

Mark Morales-Smith

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Some weeks, there are players that you just can't put into your lineup, and you have to find a backup plan for one reason or another. Running backs can be among the most inconsistent positions in fantasy football, so you have to pay close attention to the details of their situation from week to week. These are the running back sits for Week 3.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

We understand that you may not be able to bench Hampton, but he's certainly not an auto-start like we were expecting him to be. Not only was he unproductive on Monday Night Football, rushing eight times for 24 yards and adding one yard on his lone target in the passing attack, but the Chargers aren't really using their running backs. They are constantly throwing the ball downfield, which has really limited the running backs through two weeks. This could end up just not being as good a situation as expected.   

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Running Back: Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chief
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

It would be easy to look at the matchup with the Giants and decide to run Pacheco out there one more time. We aren't willing to make that move. The Chiefs' backfield has been a nightmare. In Week 2, Pacheco ran the ball 10 times for 22 yards at 2.2 yards per carry and caught one of two targets for seven yards. That comes on the heels of his five-carry, 25-yard Week 1 with three yards in the passing attack. You should be avoiding this backfield completely.   

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson isn't getting enough volume to be in your lineup yet. Last week, against a horrific Dolphins' defense, he saw just three carries that took for only 10 yards, and was targeted twice, which he turned into 30 yards. Antonio Gibson had more carries than him, with five, and went for 27 yards. The coaching staff still doesn't trust the rookie despite him being their most dynamic weapon. We will get there with Henderson, but we aren't there yet.  

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

There is no issue with volume or ability with Judkins. He'll be a solid starting fantasy running back most weeks this season, and would be this week with a decent matchup. Nevertheless, we want nothing to do with this Green Bay Packers defense, especially when it comes to running backs. They've looked dominant twice and have limited how many rushing attempts teams can even run because they've jumped out to such big leads. The Packers will likely win this game by a large margin again this week.  

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Fantasy Football Managers Should Bench New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo In Week 3
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Fantasy owners are excited for Skattebo, but this is a pitfall you want to avoid. Despite what the Giants were able to do against the Dallas Cowboys, this is still a bad offense with a bad matchup against the Chiefs this week. If you start Skattebo this week, you're going to have a bad time. 

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Don't get ahead of yourself with Tuten. We saw him get work last week, and we all rushed to the waiver wire for him. However, he was picked up to stash, not to immediately put in your lineup. His eight carries and two targets were great to see, but the Houston Texans' defense is much better than the Cincinnati Bengals' defense, and we need a bigger sample size before we turn to him as a starter. 

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

Fantasy Football Managers Should Sit Denver Broncos Running Back RJ Harvey In Week
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (37) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

There are a lot of fantasy owners who planted their flag on Harvey this season. If you are one of them, you need to quickly unplant that flag until further notice. That's not to say he won't be productive at some point this season, but we have seen nothing that leads us to believe his time is coming in the immediate future. In Week 2, he carried the ball five times for eight yards and caught one of his two targets. Keep him on your bench. 

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings  

If you are waiting on a health update this week on Jones to decide if you want to start him or not, don't be. Just leave him out of your lineup. Even against the Bengals, he is far too risky to play in a split-backfield with an injured hamstring. Just cut your losses on him for at least one week.  

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

