Fantasy Football Training Camp Battles to Watch: Who is the Saints WR 2 after Jordyn Tyson's Injury?

Week 1 of preseason shed some light to some training camp battles, while more questions were raised once the week finished.

Fantasy managers should keep an eye on these training camp battles as preseason treks along.

New Orleans Saints WR 2

Jordyn Tyson was a lock to start as Saints WR 2, opposite of Chris Olave, but a hamstring injury is keeping the rookie first-round pick out for two months.

Tyson’s injury opens the door for several Saints wide receivers to step up and fill in as WR 2 until Tyson returns around mid October.

Devaughn Vele, and rookie Barion Brown each have the opportunity to stand out as WR 2 in quarterback Tyler Shough’s sophomore season.

Vele is the incumbent and has shown a connection with Shough.

Serving as WR 2 after Rashid Shaheed was traded midway through the season, Vele was an adequate Fantasy receiver with Shough under center.

Vele’s best performance with Shough came in week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, where the fromer Denver Bronco produced 23.3 Fantasy points and finished as WR 7 in PPR leagues.

Brown isn't going to let Vele take the WR 2 spot without a battle.

The rookie caught attention in his preseason debut last Saturday. Brown produced four catches for 53 receiving yards.

Vele has the upper hand as the veteran, but if Brown can continue to flash in the preseason, the rookie can manage to take the WR 2 spot.

Barion Brown - Preseason Week 1 - every reception pic.twitter.com/Eoi0PW1qKi — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) August 17, 2026

Tennessee Titans WR 1

The Titans allowed Cam Ward an attempt to get familiar with his pass catcher and see who will showcase their ability to be the team’s WR 1.

In the three drives with Ward, two receivers stood out in targets, Wan’Dale Robinson (WR 44, 99 ADP) led the Titans in targets with four, while rookie first-round pick Carnell Tate (WR 30, 63 ADP) received three targets.

The targets didn’t lead to much production for the duo in their preseason debut as Robinson had 19 receiving yards, while Tate couldn’t haul in a catch.

Cam Ward targeted Carnell Tate 3 times for 0 completions: pic.twitter.com/RSF11CjfRu — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 14, 2026

The emphasis on Robinson and Tate in the pass game showcased to Fantasy managers that the battle for WR 1 is down to Robinson and Tate.

While Tate struggled to connect with Ward against an opponent, the duo have showed a connection in practice, giving Tate a slight edge over Robinson in the WR 1 battle so far.

Carnell Tate goes UP for the TD grabpic.twitter.com/rWBMud7Wtm — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 29, 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers RB 1

The Steelers’ first preseason game didn’t answer any questions about who would start the season as RB 1 as all Steelers starters sat out.

Jaylen Warren (RB 27, 72 ADP) and Rico Dowdle (RB 32, 92 ADP) are battling out for the lead spot in the Steelers backfield with neither running back seemingly taking over so far throughout training camp.

In their initial depth chart, the Steelers listed Warren as their starter with Dowdle as RB 2.

Even with the label of starter, this won’t ensure Warren as the main factor in the backfield as Fantasy managers saw backup Kenneth Gainwell out snapped Warren throughout much of last season.

The RB 1 battle keeps seesawing towards both sides as Dowdle recently took the first reps, followed by Warren in a recent practice.

The lack of separation between the duo makes it difficult for Fantasy managers to gauge who will be the lead back and a split backfield is always a possibility as has been the case in the past in Pittsburgh.

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