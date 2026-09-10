Fantasy Football Week 1 WR vs. CB Matchups: Prioritize DeVonta Smith, Temper Expectations for Xavier Worthy

Matchups are crucial to consider when making fantasy football lineup decisions, as a wide receiver can benefit from facing a favorable cornerback. On the other hand, some wide receivers could be negatively affected by lining up across an elite corner, which could cap their upside.

Ahead of this weekend’s slate of Week 1 games, let’s take a look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data .

WR DeVonta Smith vs. CB Mike Sainristil

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) looks on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the departure of A.J. Brown this offseason, DeVonta Smith is slated to be the clear WR1 for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026. As the No. 2 option behind Brown in 2025, Smith earned the 16th-highest target share (24.4%) and the 20th-most yards per route run (1.92) among WRs with 50-plus targets.

In Week 1, Smith will square off against Mike Sainristil and the Washington Commanders’ secondary. Along with Sainristil allowing the second-most fantasy points per route run (0.41) in 2025, he permitted the most receptions (67) and most receiving touchdowns (9) in coverage.

WR Ladd McConkey vs. CB Garrett Williams

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during minicamp at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Ladd McConkey is expected to maintain his role as the primary slot WR for the Los Angeles Chargers. McConkey had the eighth-highest slot rate (63.7%) among WRs with 50-plus targets last season, and veteran Keenan Allen is no longer on the Chargers.

While potentially seeing a boost in usage, McConkey should benefit from lining up across from Garrett Williams often in Week 1. Williams lined up in the slot on 71% of his snaps a season ago, and he surrendered the third-most fantasy points per route run (0.39).

WR Tee Higgins vs. CB Zyon McCollum

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tee Higgins forms arguably the best WR duo in the NFL alongside Ja’Marr Chase, and both of them are in a smash spot in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to Higgins having the third-highest route rate out wide (87.0%) in 2025, he had the 21st-most yards per reception (14.3) and 2nd-most receiving touchdowns (11) when looking at WRs with 50-plus targets.

On Sunday against the Bucs, Higgins should get plenty of chances to generate explosive plays against Zyon McCollum. On top of McCollum being tied for the 14th-most receiving touchdowns allowed (5) last season, he coughed up the 7th-most fantasy points per route run (0.34).

Xavier Worthy vs. Pat Surtain II

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Worthy is going to be a startable WR in the right matchups in 2026, but I’d consider benching him in Week 1 versus Pat Surtain II and the Denver Broncos. Among CBs with 500-plus coverage snaps last season, Surtain had the seventh-lowest catch rate allowed (52.5%), and he permitted the fourth-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.16).

As for Worthy, the speedy wideout is looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he tallied only 1.25 yards per route run on a 16.0% target share. Unless you’re desperate in a deep league, there are better options out there than Worthy in Week 1.

Terry McLaurin vs. Quinyon Mitchell

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during overtime at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry McLaurin is certainly in a decent spot this season with a healthy Jayden Daniels under center and new offensive coordinator David Blough. However, expectations should be tempered in Week 1 against Quinyon Mitchell and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mitchell allowed the lowest catch rate (43.9%), zero receiving touchdowns, and the seventh-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.18) last year. While McLaurin possesses big-play upside with the 6th-most yards per reception (15.3) and 13th-most yards per route run (2.22) from a season ago, Mitchell puts a dent in his ceiling.