Fantasy Football Week 12 Red Zone Report Shows Risers In Nico Collins, George Kittle
Today, we highlight one of the more overlooked statistics in all of Fantasy Football. The Red Zone is where you make your money. (6) points equal (60) yards of offense, and many players never even reach that number on average. You must find the endzone and the player that do find it most often are never the most expected of names. That brings us to our weekly Red Zone Report, showing you the high-flying assets in the game of football.
WIDE RECEIVER TARGET LEADERS
I will focus on the new names on the Week 12 leaderboard. The biggest standout of new stars is Tetairoa McMillan. He comes off of an 8-130 Yard game in which he scored, once again. McMillan is the WR9 in Fantasy Football and the Red Zone output very much helps.
Nico Collins has benefited from Davis Mills. He rises up here and must remain with CJ Stroud to maintain his high-value ahead of the playoffs.
George Pickens pops in and out these days. He did outperform CeeDee Lamb in Week 11 and continues his league-winning value.
Drake London threatens to fall off here without Michael Penix Jr. Only time will tell.
WIDE RECEIVER TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
It is one thing to be targeted and another to score. As you will see later on, Khalil Shakir is the example of this.
Davante Adams is doing amazing things. They love that endzone fade and it has been ultra productive as he is the clearcut Red Zone leader.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London remain to be among the best, elite ball-catchers in the NFL.
It seems that we have a pileup at four touchdowns. Who do we think can breakout of that territory?
Ja'Marr Chase has done well with Joe Flacco, but he may do even better as Joe Burrow sets to return this Sunday. We also love Tetairoa McMillan as the Panthers continue to improve down the stretch.
I would also buy-low on Marvin Harrison Jr. Once he returns, he will have Top-5 upside with Jacoby Brissett.
WIDE RECEIVER TARGET SHARE LEADERS
These players own the airspace when their team is in the Red Zone. Adams has that on full display, much outdoing Puka Nacua.
When we talk about athletic specimens, many of these names show up. From St. Brown to DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Chase, and AJ Brown, they all are athletic freaks. It is no surprise that their offenses trust them in tight space. Remember this for when you draft in the 2026...
Jauan Jennings is good, but he could falter with George Kittle breaking out of recent and the return of Ricky Pearsall.
TIGHT END LEADERS
You only can play one tight end (in most leagues), make it worth it. McBride and Ferguson own the position, and this is unlikely to change.
Dallas Goedert is 7-for-7, which would make me nervous. He may taper off a bit.
George Kittle is 9-for-9 in the Red Zone. It just shows how good he truly is. Kittle has league-winning upside down the stretch.
Mark Andrews could be another league-winner if Lamar Jackson steps up his game. The Ravens play three in a row at home.
RUNNING BACK TARGET LEADERS
Can we all take a moment to appreciate Christian McCaffrey. He has (18) Red Zone Targets. In fact, he has more receiving yards on the season than Rushing Yards. He does not age and is a great value this season.
Kyren Williams and Javonte Williams have been pleasant surprises in their Red Zone Receiving ability. As far as De'Von Achane and Bijan Robinson, they should be ranked higher, if anything.
RUNNING BACK ATTEMPT LEADERS
These are your volume kings. Taylor is averaging nearly (5) Attempts per Game, where nearly 25% of those are Touchdowns.
Josh Jacobs is the other volume king. It will be amazing if he plays in Week 12. He is a very likely to score every single week.
These players are identical to the list of Touchdown leaders. Touches equal Touchdowns, remember that for the future. Invest in a run-heavy, great offense in future seasons. It pays to be right.