Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About AJ Brown After Cryptic Instagram Post
Fantasy Football owners may want to raise the panic alarm regarding AJ Brown. Through 4 games this season, Brown is the WR40 in Fantasy Football. His statistics this season are 13 Catches for 151 Yards and 1 Touchdown. In Week 4, Brown had 2 Catches for total of 7 Yards. This led him to post a cryptic bible verse on social media, causing even more concern for his status in this offense.
AJ Brown's 2025 Season
Outside of the Eagles vs Rams game, Brown has been non-existent in this offense and I am not sure that it is his fault. If you remove that one game, Brown has 8 Catches for 42 Yards. This is plain and simply not fantasy viable. The bright side, however, is that Brown still has a massive 29% target share this season. So, what is the issue?
Eagles Offensive Performance
Many fingers can be pointed, but you must have proof to back it up. First, we will look at the Eagles new offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo. Of course this team will have growing pains with their 4th coordinator in four years. So far this season this Eagles are 7th best in Points per Game. However, Saquon Barkley is averaging just 3.1 Yards per Carry and is the RB12 in fantasy football. Brown is also the WR40 and DeVonta Smith is the WR44. The biggest beneficiary has actually been Dallas Goedert, of all people, with three touchdowns.
AJ Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Message
Brown is known for being into reading and so a post like this really doesn't surprise me. What this really means, I do not know. Brown has stated that he puts wins above everything, so we can never truly know what is going through his mind. I would say that it would be crazy for Brown is request a trade despite struggles. He can very well win another Super Bowl. It would be very selfish to leave.
What is the Value of AJ Brown
Despite coming to the defense of Brown, I would still panic with him. If you drafted Brown it was probably in the first two rounds. The issue is that the Eagles just do not pass the ball all that much. The Eagles currently rank 31st in the NFL with 138 Passing Yards per Game. This very well should increase, but this team will not exceed 200 Yards on the average, nor exceed 250 Yards in a game on the regular.
Brown may have a 29% target share but when you average 150... 175 Yards per Game, that gives you just 40-60 Yards per Game. This will likely be the standard for this season. Brown will surely have some more breakout games, but he is highly volatile. One week could be 100 Yards and a Touchdown. The next week could be 2 Catches for 10 Yards. The Eagles will run the ball first so Brown is not the priority.
If I had Brown I would seek out someone in desperation and try to secure some higher upside players. Some names throwin in a hat would be: Jaylen Warren, Breece Hall, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr