Perfect Week 7 FanDuel DFS Tournament Lineup: Play Breece Hall, Quinshon Judkins
This NFL season is getting deep into the weeds and we are now seeing certain teams thrive while others stumble in the face of injuries and bad coaching. We have seen the Colts and the Buccaneers rise to the top. We have seen the Ravens and the Texans head towards the bottom. Best of all, we are beginning to gain 20/20 vision on these teams and that allows us to better value fantasy players. In turn, we can now dominate our DFS lineups with maximum confidence.
NFL WEEK 7 SUNDAY SLATE PREVIEW
Our shootouts of the week preview multiple games. We have the Commanders at the Cowboys with plenty of explosive play potential. We also have the Colts at the Chargers which may be my shootout of the week.
On the lower scoring side of things, we may see a field position battle between the Panthers-Jets and the Giants-Broncos. Meanwhile, we have a wind bowl going on in Cleveland, so take notice and fade the passing game which leveraging the run game.
We now have the Titans with Brian Callahan fired. Will they bounce back? I do not think so. New England should maintain their AFC East lead this week on the back of Drake Maye.
The Bears looks to get to 4-2 by defeating the Saints at home. They will likely get that done, but in a battle of two elite offensive minds, anything is possible.
The Eagles are favored in Minnesota. I disagree with this highly and the Vikings may stump the defending champions are they are performing well below standard. Look to Justin Jefferson to have a day.
The Chiefs will be our big blowout of the week. They are the best survivor pool play. Look to the Chiefs to push the run in the second half, perhaps elevating Isiah Pacheco.
Our final game see's Jacoby Brissett potentially playing his second game in a row. The Cardinals will host the Packers in this game. Plain and simple, the Packers are better. We like Josh Jacobs this week.
PERFECT FANDUEL DFS WEEK 7 TOURNAMENT LINEUP
Quarterback - Dak Prescott $8,300
There finds to be much value at the quarterback position this week. For that reason, we must chase ultimate upside. Who has that? I believe it to be Prescott. The Cowboys have one of, if not the best offense in the league and it goes through the air. They now get CeeDee Lamb back alongside Pickens and Ferguson. Meanwhile, the Commanders also matchup great. This has the perfect storm of a shootout, making for high-leverage attempts in the passing game. Prescott could have four touchdowns and I would not be surprised in the least. Dak for MVP?
Running Back - Breece Hall $7,000
I have stuck with Hall is the face of adversity. The metrics project him to be a good fantasy football running back. The Jets are the fifth best rushing attack in the NFL and Hall is the clear head of this department. Carolina has not been a threat in the run stop and so the Jets may finally be able to run their run-heavy offense all four quarters. As a bonus, Garrett Wilson is out and so they will run even more, even if down or at down and distance. We saw plenty of that in Week 6.
Running Back - Quinshon Judkins $7,400
First off, Judkins has flown under the radar as an elite rookie. He has 4.7 Yards per Carry, leading him to 383 Yards, or 14th in the NFL despite less games played than others. He now steps into a run-heavy day where the wind will be up in Cleveland. I can expect the Browns 35% rushing rate to nearly double in these conditions.
Wide Receiver - Justin Jefferson $9,000
With many sleepers in our lineup, we can leverage a high salaried option. I see Jefferson has among the highest upside, high-salaried players this week. As per our WR/CB Matchups, Jefferson matches up very well today. Added, Carson Wentz has pushed him the ball since he has started. This has seen Jefferson is back-to-back weeks of 11 targets. Maybe I am showing recency bias to Ja'Marr Chase last night, but it does make sense for Jefferson to have a big day at home against a banged up Eagles defense.
Wide Receiver - Rashid Shaheed $5,700
Nobody blows me away in their receiving matchups this week. Lamb is back off of injury, adding risk and devaluation to Pickens. Odunze may be coming down to earth. Rashee Rice has risk. Many others are injured this week in our extensive injury report. This brings us to some sleepers.
Shaheed has quietly been a very good wideout in the NFL. He also is one of the premier deep-ball outlets. He now faces a 25th ranked Bears secondary. Shaheed has had at least five targets in every game this season. He is a vital piece to the Saints and as Kellen Moore has done a relatively good job, Shaheed has very high upside. The Saints either play well, or from behind, and we know what that means... passing.
Wide Receiver - Luke McCaffrey $5,500
McCaffrey is another high-upside, under-the-radar guy. People have been hating on PFF this week, but I stand by them. McCaffrey is a top 25 rated wideout and has increasingly been involved all year long. McLaurin is now out and Deebo Samuel has a heel injury, although he should play. McCaffrey will start against the far worst Cowboys secondary.
Tight End - Trey McBride $6,900
Volume is king and McBride has it. He also may have Brissett at quarterback this week. As we see time and time again, these veteran backups run simple playbooks to dink and dunk. That means gold for McBride. He had a season high 11 targets with Brissett last week. He also had 50% of team red zone targets. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be out. This is a delicious recipe that will be matchup proof.
FLEX - Jacory Croskey-Merritt
With Fanduel being a half-ppr DFS format, it gives extra value to running backs. This week, we see many runniung backs in high-upside spots. Croskey-Merritt is one of them. That Commanders may stated that he is their lead back and that he has been. Croskey-Merritt has all four running back touchdowns this season. His workload also fringed on 70% last week. As we saw last Sunday, the Cowboys let Rico Dowdle run wild. This unit is 30th best in the NFL while the Commanders are a top five rushing offense.
DEFENSE - New York Jets $3,600
This may sound crazy, but trust me. No defense matches up dominant in the categories of takeways and sacks vs offensive lines. This makes me hesitant to start a higher salaried unit like the Broncos or Patriots. As for the Jets, they have an above average pressure rate while not being a blitz heavy team. The key to Bryce Young is to collapse the pocket and I expect the Jets to try and do that and create sacks and turnovers. This price tag is cheap so we can afford the risk given the upside I project. This will be a very low scoring game.