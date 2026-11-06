Fantasy Managers Should Trade for Tyler Allgeier Ahead Of Week 9

Tyler Allgeier is coming off a dominant performance in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He took over the reins in Arizona's backfield following yet another injury to highly touted rookie Jeremiyah Love, who was placed on IR earlier this week due to a high ankle sprain.

Love is set to be sidelined roughly four to five weeks, thrusting Allgeier into a premier role for an evolving Cardinals' offense. Arizona will square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, presenting another week of notable volume for Allgeier, bolstering his fantasy outlook going forward.

He'll look to carry the momentum from his stellar performance last week, elevating projections amid his recent surge. Allgeier should present RB2 fantasy production during his time as the Cardinals' starter if his Week 8 performance is any indication of his success for the team's upcoming stretch, and should be considered in trade talks among fantasy leagues heading into Sunday's game.

Tyler Allgeier has Cemented Workload In Cardinals' Backfield

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allgeier cemented his volume as the Cardinals' RB1 after his historic Week 8 performance in Dallas. He racked up a career-high 147 rushing yards in just 11 carries, breaking off a 63-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. He added five catches for 44 yards and found the endzone for a second score, bringing his fantasy scoring total to 36.1 points, good for an RB1 finish.

He'll face little contention for touches with Love set to miss time following this performance, and boasts a vastly elevated ceiling compared to projections coming into the season. Allgeier is now the lead back in the Cardinals' offense, and fantasy managers should take advantage on this caliber of production for a cheap price in the trade market.

Upcoming Stretch Favors Fantasy Outlook with Uptick in Volume

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reacts after a defensive play against the Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are entering an upcoming stretch, and are enduring position changes heading into Week 9. Arizona has made a change in the quarterback room, giving veteran signal-caller Gardner Minshew II the nod for the remainder of the season, trading Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Seahawks defense present a tough matchup, but Allgeier should take advantage of his expanded volume. After Week 9, Arizona will look ahead to a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, looking to replicate a 120-yard performance from the first matchup between the two teams. Despite the team's tough upcoming stretch, Allgeier's workload will help him sustain consistent fantasy output.

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