The Genesis Scottish Open features a heavily star-studded field of 156 playing at The Renaissance Club in Berwick, Scotland. There are a number of under-the-radar players to choose from as many play on the LIV or DP World Tour. I’m looking for players who are great in Strokes Gained: Approach, bogey avoidance, and of course those who are great links players. The US Open and Shinnecock was a good links test as are every past British and Scottish Open. Let’s take a look at some sleepers for this week on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Nicolai Hojgaard (DK $8,000) (FD $9,900)

When it comes to links-style golf, both (has a twin brother Rasmus) Hojgaards constantly lurk around leaderboards. Nicolai is separating the gap between them, ranking top 30 on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, and he’s about 1.6% below the tour average in bogey avoidance. Nicolai finished T14 at last year's Open Championship, and T4 at last year’s Scottish Open. He’s a real threat to actually win at a low-price tag and comes with a relatively high-floor when it comes to links golf.

View our full FanDuel rundown for this week's PGA tournament!

Aaron Rai (DK $7,800) (FD $9,800)

Just two months removed from his signature win at the PGA Championship, the disrespect on Aaron Rai’s price tag is real. He may not be a true sleeper anymore, given that he’s a major champion who’s British, playing in a tournament that’s held in Great Britain. The value is there though, and Rai has always been a solid links player as evidenced by his T11 at the US Open last month.

Ryan Fox (DK $7,300) (FD $8,600)

Ryan Fox hits his tee shot at the 13th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hailing from New Zealand, Fox is a very good links player who’s spent the bulk of his career playing on the Euro/DP World Tour, and the PGA Tour of Australasia. Two of his signature pro wins have been the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a tournament held by three different links courses (including St. Andrews), and the BMW PGA Championship in Wentworth, England. Most of Fox’s best moments have come in Britain, and he tends to play well in the winds that these islands pose.

John Parry (DK $6,800) (FD $7,700)

Parry has shown that he’s one of the best ball-strikers, ranking 23rd in SG: Approach, and has the English professional prerequisite of being a great links player. Parry finished T11 at Shinnecock and T16 at last year’s Open Championship. He seems to be finding a groove in his professional career at the age of 39.

Check out our top DraftKings picks for this week's Genesis Scottish Open!

Billy Horschel (DK $6,600) (FD $7,400)

Speaking of age 39, Billy Ho is the third straight 39-year-old sleeper I've recommended. In fact, Fox, Parry, and Horschel are all born within two months of each other. Weird... Anyway, Horschel’s low ball flight has always made him a threat when it comes to links golf. Like Fox, he’s also won at Wentworth...twice…back in 2021 and in 2024. He finished T2 in the 2024 Open which is the closest he’s been to victory since his last win in England. Billy hasn’t made any big noise recently on Tour, but perhaps he just needs to be over the pond where the West Ham United fan seems to play his best in the later stages of his career.

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