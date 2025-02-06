Harrison Butker Super Bowl Stats
There is simply no denying that the Chiefs hold a major edge in Super Bowl LIX at the placekicker position.
Harrison Butker, who has posted 92-plus points in all eight NFL seasons, may go down as arguably the best kicker in league history. The clutch veteran, who ranks second all-time in field goal accuracy (88.6%), trails only Justin Tucker (89.1%) for the top perch.
In 21 career playoff games, Butker has made 36 of 40 field goals (90%) while converting on 67 of 70 extra points (95.7%). Georgia Tech’s all-time leading scorer sits fourth all-time in NFL postseason history in made field goals, trailing former Patriots great Adam Vinatieri (56) for the most all-time.
In four Super Bowls appearances, Butker has been outstanding, hitting 9 of 10 field goals (90%) and 10 of 10 extra points (100%).
Harrison Butker’s Career Super Bowl Stats
Super Bowl LIV, Miami, Florida
Kansas City Chiefs 31 – San Francisco 49ers 20
Harrison Butker Super Bowl LIV Statistics
Field Goals - 1 of 1
Extra Points - 4 of 4
Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay, Florida
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 - Kansas City Chiefs 9
Harrison Butker Super Bowl LV Statistics
Field Goals - 3 of 3
Extra Points - 0
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs 38 – Philadelphia Eagles 35
Harrison Butker Super Bowl LVII Statistics
Field Goals - 1 of 2
Extra Points - 5 of 5
Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada
Kansas City Chiefs 25 – San Francisco 49ers 22 OT
Harrison Butker Super Bowl LVII Statistics
Field Goals - 4 of 4
Extra Points - 1 of 1
Super Bowl Record Leader
In last season’s Super Bowl win over the 49ers, placekicker Harrison Butker became the all-time Super Bowl leader with nine (9) successful field goals, passing both Stephen Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri, who are tied at 7.
In addition, after watching 49ers kicker Jake Moody break the Super Bowl record with a 55-yard goal in the second quarter, Butker quickly put his name atop the record books, converting from 57 yards in the third quarter.
Butker Poised To Break Another Record In Super Bowl LIX
After tying the record for most field goals made (4) in a Super Bowl, Butker is poised to sit alone atop the record books in field goal attempts in Super Bowl history, breaking a tie with Vinatieri at 10.
