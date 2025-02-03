Super Bowl LIX: Xavier Worthy DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
This season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing game runs predominately through Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy. After the top two options for Patrick Mahomes, there was a significant drop-off in the regular season which has carried over to the club’s two postseason games against Houston and Buffalo.
After owning a 17% target share in the regular season, Kansas City rookie wideout Xavier Worthy finished as the WR33 overall, averaging 11 PPR fantasy points per game.
In the playoffs, the former Texas Longhorns standout has quietly drawn the most targets (13), turning that volume into the most receptions (11) and second-most yards (130) among all Chiefs receiving options.
Fantasy Sports on SI is here to help you with everything you need to know ahead of setting your DFS lineups or investing in player proposition markets for Super Bowl LIX!
Xavier Worthy Prop Bets
Receptions: 5.5 (Under -146)
Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-110)
Rushing Yards: 5.5 (Over -122)
Longest Reception: 20.5
Anytime TD: +150
2+ TDs: +1000
First TD: +1000
Anytime First Half TD: +340
Anytime Second Half TD: +330
MVP: +3000
Xavier Worthy Best Prop Bet
Xavier Worthy OVER 5.5 Rushing Yards (-122)
The football world was treated to the explosive speed of Worthy back in Week 1. The rookie took his first touch in the NFL 21 yards to the house against the Ravens.
Since the season opener, the Chiefs have featured Worthy in the run game, handing the speedster 1+ rushing attempt in 14 of 19 games this season. In Super Bowl LIX, we suggest investing in his rushing market of 5.5 yards - a projection he has surpassed in seven games, averaging 5.2 yards per rush while adding three rushing touchdowns.
Xavier Worthy DFS Analysis
Captain: $12,000 | FLEX: $8,000
Fresh off an outstanding performance of six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship, Worthy has scored three touchdowns in his last four games.
“Just my mentality, I go out there just trying to prove everybody wrong,” said Worthy. “I was coming into the season doubted. Everybody said he’s not fit to be a big-time receiver, he’s too small, he’s injury prone. I feel like I proved everybody wrong, and I’m going to continue to prove everybody wrong.”
History has taught us that DFS success results from selecting players who are motivated to prove doubters wrong. It will clearly be “worth it” to employ Worthy in lineups.
Recommended Articles
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Projections and More
Super Bowl LIX: Dallas Goedert DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets