Hollywood Brown Super Bowl LIX Projections
As the WR2 for the Chiefs over his last two games, Hollywood Brown has been missing in action. Can he improve his production in the Super Bowl?
Brown missed the first 14 games this year due to shoulder injury. He appeared to be trending higher after two decent showings in Week 16 (5/45 on eight targets) and Week 17 (4/46 on seven targets). The Chiefs gave him two games off (rest in Week 18 and the bye week). The Texans shut him out on two targets in the division round of the playoffs. His opportunity remained low against the Bills (three catches for 35 yards on five targets). The Chiefs used Brown as a chain-mover (10.1 yards per catch) so far this season. His snap count was higher over his last two contests (67% and 65%).
Here's Brown’s projections for the Super Bowl:
- Four catches for 35 yards with a 25% chance of scoring
· 9.02 fantasy points in PPR formats
Wide receivers had 196 catches for 2,192 yards and 17 touchdowns on 329 targets against the Eagles in the regular season. They caught 59.6% of their chances, gaining 11.2 yards per catch. Four offenses gained more than 200 yards from their wide receivers (GB – 11/201/2, TB – 20/240/2, LAR – 23/233/2, and WAS – 17/214/5).
Slot CB Cooper DeJean hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season. He wants to keep his assignment in front of him, limiting their yards per catch, but gives up a high catch rate. CB Darius Slay is the Eagles’ top cornerback. Most of his coverage will come deeper downfield. Kansas City must attach S C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the passing game in the red zone, a point hint of a Chiefs touchdown by a tight end.
How many wide receivers gained over 75 yards against the Eagles in 2024?
· Jayden Reed (4/138/1)
· Darnell Mooney (3/88/1)
· Chris Olave (6/86/1)
· Mike Evans (8/94/1)
· Puka Nacua (9/117)
· Adam Thielen (9/102)
· Puca Nacua (6/97/1)
How many wideouts had more than five catches?
· Drake London (6/86/1)
· Chris Godwin (6/69)
· Wan’Dale Robinson (6/23)
· Ja’Marr Chase (9/54/1)
· CeeDee Lamb (6/21)
· Cooper Kupp (8/60/1)
· Wan’Dale Robinson (10/43)
Who were the top wide receivers to post below-par games?
· Jerry Jeudy (1/35) ~ *Deshaun Watson behind center
· Malik Nabers (4/41)
· Brian Thomas (2/22)
· CeeDee Lamb (6/21)
· Terry McLaurin (1/10)
· Jayden Reed (4/46)
What were the other top games by wideouts with a touchdown?
· Jamison Crowder (2/15/2)
· Olamide Zaccheaus (5/70/2)
· Jalen Tolbert (3/30/1)
· Malik Nabers (5/64/1)
· Terry McLaurin (3/51/1)
