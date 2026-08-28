Isaiah Likely Fantasy Stock Rises After Stellar Training Camp

As the NFL season draws closer, the New York Giants are looking to bounce back in 2026 with a new brand of football under head coach John Harbaugh, who is entering his first season at the helm. As NFL training camp continues, it is looking like Tight End Isaiah Likely will play a huge part in the G-Men’s key to success.

On Tuesday, wide receiver Calvin Austin III injured his knee in practice. Following some tests, he was diagnosed with a torn ACL and will be out for the entirety of the 2026 season. The injury depletes the Giants depth at wide receiver, and subsequently raises the importance of Likely at the tight end position.

Likely Impresses at Giants Camp

Likely’s transition from the Ravens to the Giants has looked seamless so far, dominating in training camp.

Most catches from Jaxson Dart in 11-on-11s throughout training camp, per @DDuggan21:



Isaiah Likely 44

Darnell Mooney 18

Calvin Austin 17 (on season-ending IR)

Theo Johnson 17

Malachi Fields 15

Tyrone Tracy 14

Devin Singletary 13

Cam Skattebo 12



Malik Nabers didn't participate… pic.twitter.com/snBFI8fi84 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 28, 2026

Athletic reporter Dan Duggan has Likely down with 44 receptions while the next closest being Darnell Mooney with 18 so far throughout training camp. Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been targeting Likely all Summer, and the chemistry between the two of them seems only to be growing.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan has reported that he expects to see a breakout season for the Giants newcomer.

"Given the way [Jaxson] Dart likes to throw to his tight ends, it suggests that Likely is in for a breakout season given the chemistry they already have developed." Jordan Ranaan

Malik Nabers Looks to Return to Top Form

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1), not suited up for the game, stands his his teammates during warm ups during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants also look to welcome the return of their star receiver Malik Nabers this season. Coming off a torn ACL, Nabers is working to be ready to suit for Week 1 against the Cowboys. Coach John Harbaugh recently stated that “it is reasonable to assume” that Nabers will be on the field ready to go for Week 1.

A healthy Malik Nabers will be ready to wreak havoc on cornerbacks and safeties alike, and has one of the highest receiver upsides in the NFL because of his deep ball threat, elite route running, and astounding acceleration speed making him the surefire number one option with the Giants.

His injury history is definitely something to consider, but if Nabers continues to show positive recovery which he has throughout the summer, his upside is too strong to pass up in the third or fourth round of fantasy drafts.

Isaiah Likely Fantasy Outlook

With all this in mind, coming off of his stellar production in training camp, Isaiah Likely has put himself in the position to be the number two receiving option for Jaxson Dart heading into the season. Likely has spent the past four seasons in Baltimore as a back-up to Mark Andrews, and he now has his opportunity to shine as the TE1.

Likely is currently ranked as the a 103 ADP, but should be seen as one of the best sleepers in the draft especially after his phenomenal training camp numbers. Fantasy managers should target Likely in the later rounds as a sleeper PPR tight end with the potential for a breakout season at excellent value.