Calvin Austin III's Season Over After Confirmed ACL Tear

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy expressed hope that wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who left Tuesday’s practice on a cart after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury, would be back at practice today.

That, unfortunately, is not going to happen, as the worst has been confirmed for the 27-year-old receiver, who was poised to play a significant role on the team’s offense this season.

Austin tore his ACL in a non-contact one-on-one drill against cornerback Deonte Banks during the practice. Austin’s injury brought the practice to a temporary halt as his teammates gathered around him to offer words of comfort and a prayer for their teammate.

Another report claims that Austin suffered “ multiple torn ligaments ” in his right knee, putting him on a long road to recovery.

It’s a devastating blow not just for Austin, but for the Giants, who were looking at the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to become their new slot receiver after having lost Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency. Austin also offered returner abilities on special teams, though it was not known if he had won that role.

Austin signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Giants in free agency, a prove-it deal. He now faces an uncertain future as he’ll need surgery once any swelling subsides and then will embark on a lengthy rehab to restore the strength and functionality of his knee.

If there is any sliver of a silver lining for Austin’s return to the gridiron in the future, it’s that the injury happened early enough that if his rehab stays on schedule, he could be ready for the 2027 season. Still, the injury carries with it a lengthy recovery, though one that isn’t impossible to overcome.

Austin appeared in 38 offensive snaps over two preseason games this summer for the Giants, 31 of those coming in the slot .

He caught both of his pass targets for 24 yards. He also had a 21-yard rushing attempt, which came last week on a jet sweep against the Miami Dolphins, and had returned two punts for 29 yards (14.5 average).

With Austin out for the season, the Giants' receiver room depth, assuming they keep six, looks as though it will be Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios.

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