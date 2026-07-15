Jacoby Brissett Among 4 Undervalued Dynasty Steals for 2026 Fantasy Football Season

In dynasty fantasy football, every pickup is an investment.

While stars dominate headlines and sit atop rosters, league-winning assets are often the ones that fly under the radar. Whether it’s a young talent in the making, a veteran looking to bounce back, or a player finally getting their chance, buying at the right time can help a squad win for years to come.

Before the rest of your league catches up, here are four undervalued dynasty assets worth targeting before the 2026 season gets underway.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks for a receiver during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough ’s ( QB20 ) dynasty stock has exploded this offseason, and he very well may be the fastest-rising quarterback in fantasy this year.

The Saints’ new QB1 enters 2026 with one of the best supporting casts a young signal-caller could ask for. This offseason, New Orleans added both Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson to their arsenal, immediately bolstering its skill-position group into one of the NFL’s better units. Shough, similarly, also appears to be trending in the right direction.

Shough completely reinvented the Saints' offense during the second half of the 2025 season, averaging 20.1 fantasy points over his final 6 games. Now, he won’t have to carry the offensive load alone. The young quarterback has been surrounded by playmakers, and with a full offseason now under his belt, a major jump in 2026 is well within reach.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the age of 33, Jacoby Brissett ( QB30 ) still has some dynasty value to him.

Despite playing just 12 full games in 2025, Brissett still finished the year as fantasy’s QB16 . And, if he were to have started the entire season, there is a strong likelihood that he would have cracked the top 10. This season, with a running game in place to support him, Brissett is set up for a fantastic fantasy outing.

Age being considered, Brissett may not be a long-term solution, but he’s absolutely a win-now fantasy quarterback. And, at an extremely cheap price tag, the payoff could be extreme.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although it may not seem like it, Bhayshul Tuten ( RB25 ) could be one of the best fantasy investments current managers can make.

After Jacksonville let Travis Etienne sign with New Orleans, Tuten is now the Jaguars’ clear-cut RB1. As a result, 260 attempts have been vacated, and most will likely go to Tuten. And, given his rushing success rate of 57.8% , the increased volume could be exactly what he needs to explode onto the fantasy scene.

At his current price of RB25, Tuten’s upside easily outweighs the cost of picking him up.

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Lions running back David Montgomery watches warmups before the game against the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery ( RB20 ) finally has a backfield to himself, and the fantasy production could be immediate.

After spending the past few seasons in Detroit, Montgomery enters Houston with a chance to reclaim a true three-down role. With little competition for touches, he’s expected to handle the majority of early-down, goal-line, and some passing game duties. Fortunately for fantasy owners, Montgomery has thrived when given a heavy workload.

Montgomery’s highest-volume season in terms of attempts came in Chicago in 2020 , when he logged 247 carries and converted them into a career-high rushing total despite appearing in just 15 games.

If he can remain healthy and take on his expected workload in Houston, there’s a strong possibility that production could return in 2026.