Jaguars Refute Trevor Lawrence Blockbuster Trade Rumors: Fantasy Football Impact
Football fans woke up Thursday morning to rumors of a potential blockbuster NFL trade that would result in the Steelers acquiring a new franchise signal-caller.
Many around the league believe that Pittsburgh will move on from either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, or potentially both, while recently being linked to Aaron Rodgers, who was just informed that he will not remain with the Jets in 2025.
While Wilson and/or Fields leaving could very well come to fruition, social media on X was buzzing following a new report by Ryan Burr of the Big Ten Network, saying that Pittsburgh has inquired about trading for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
“Steelers have made inquiries to the Jaguars about a trade for QB Trevor Lawerence. This directly from the horse’s mouth in the Jags organization. WOW!” Burr posted.
Following the news, Jaguars ESPN beat reporter Michael DiRocco refuted Burr’s trade report, saying his team sources called it "ridiculous."
“Regarding the recent report that Steelers have inquired about a trade for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, a Jaguars source said there's ‘no chance’ they'll trade Lawrence and called the idea “ridiculous.”
Lawrence, 25, signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension in 2024 so the parameters of any deal would not be easy.
FANTASY FOOTBALL IMPACT
While you must factor in that Lawrence has a no-trade clause, let’s entertain the thought of the former 2021 No. 1 overall pick taking over under center for the Black and Gold.
The former Clemson standout, who owns a 22-38 record as a starter in the NFL, endured an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, throwing for career-lows in both passing yards (2,045) and touchdowns (7) in 10 games.
If Pittsburgh were to acquire the strong-armed talent, what offensive weapons would he have? Veteran running back Najee Harris is expected to leave via free agency, and pass-catching back Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent. While the Steelers have a solid tight end in Pat Freiermuth, there are major question marks at wide receiver. After George Pickens, there is a major drop-off in talent consisting of Calvin Austin III, Mike Williams, and Van Jefferson. As fantasy managers are keenly aware, none of those players outside of Pickens are rosterable in most fantasy football formats.
From a fantasy perspective, if Lawrence did land in Pittsburgh, the Steelers would need to get him more offensive weapons via free agency and the draft. Potentially pairing Lawrence with the likes of Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, or Cooper Kupp would be intriguing.
Stay tuned to Fantasy Sports On SI all offseason for all your fantasy football needs!
Recommended Articles
Top 5 Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers
2025 First High-Stakes Fantasy Football Draft: NFFC Trendsetters (First Round)