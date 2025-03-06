Jaguars Trade Christian Kirk to Division Rival Houston Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense is going through a major rebuilding phase. After releasing tight end Evan Engram, the franchise dealt Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The team was previously planning to release Kirk but found a last-minute suitor in their AFC South rivals.
Christian Kirk Trade Fantasy Football Impact
Kirk joins a loaded offense in Houston led by superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The wide receiver room is jam packed with talent, though Stefon Diggs is a free agent and Tank Dell is still recovering from a season-ending ACL injury. With Nico Collins operating in the WR1 position, Kirk is poised for a big role, particuarly while Dell remains sidelined.
Kirk is entering the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract that he earned after posting career highs across the board in 2022 (84 receptions, 1,108 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns). However, Kirk’s inability to stay healthy has been a major problem over the past two seasons in which he’s missed a combined 14 games.
In 2024, Kirk posted his lowest totals in his entire career, finishing with just 27 receptions for 379 yards, and one trip to the end zone. That being said, he could be a bounce back candidate in the fantasy football world given Houston’s high potent offense. Kirk excels as a possession receiver and could be particularly valuable in PPR formats as a complimentary option to Collins. He is in the WR3 conversation at this point in the offseason.
Assuming Diggs doesn't return, we are currently projecting around 80 receptions, 1,100 yards, and five to seven touchdowns.
This trade made a ton of sense for the Texans who reached the Divisional Round of the postseason before being ousted by the Kansas City Chiefs. With Joe Mixon in the backfield, Stroud under center, and a talented pass-catching corps, the Texans could be on the cusp of another postseason run in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars’ offense will likely run through standout second-year receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The team clearly has faith in him after he took the league by storm in his rookie year. He led the team with 87 receptions for 1,232 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas will be a WR1 in 2025. Time will tell if Thomas can help franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence become the player the team has hoped when they selected him first in the 2021 NFL Draft.
