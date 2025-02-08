Jake Elliott Super Bowl Stats
The Philadelphia Eagles enter Super Bowl LIX as underdogs but placekicker Jake Elliott could play a key role. Most Super Bowls are tightly contested, and the last two have come down to the wire. Elliott will be playing in his third Super Bowl and holds a 1-1 record. The 30-year-old, eight-year veteran was a key contributor in the Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Elliott, a rookie at the time, nailed a 46-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining in Super Bowl 52 to secure the win for Philly.
Elliott has been perfect on field goal attempts in his Super Bowl career, making all five of his kicks for the Eagles (100%). He has also converted five of six extra points (83%). While much of the attention is on Philadelphia's superstar skill players (Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, etc.), Elliott’s reliability could be the deciding factor in the outcome. If the game is on the line, the Eagles will have confidence sending him out for a critical kick.
Jake Elliott Career Super Bowl Stats
Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Philadelphia Eagles 41 – New England Patriots 33
Jake Elliot Statistics
Field Goals – 3 for 3 (100%) | Long – 46 yards
Extra Points – 2 for 3 (67%)
Total Points – 11
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Philadelphia Eagles 35 – Kansas City Chiefs 38
Jake Elliot Statistics
Field Goals – 2 for 2 (100%) | Long – 35 yards
Extra Points – 3 for 3 (100%)
Total Points – 9
