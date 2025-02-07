Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Stats
The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the NFL’s biggest stage, seeking payback against the Kansas City Chiefs who two years ago crushed their dreams in Super Bowl LVII. This time, Jalen Hurts is ready to flip the script. Now in his fifth NFL season, the former Alabama star and FBS National Champion is making his second Super Bowl appearance. At just 26, Hurts has a chance to join rare company—only two quarterbacks in history, Joe Namath and Joe Montana, have won both an FBS Championship and a Super Bowl Championship as starters.
In his first Super Bowl outing, Hurts put up monster numbers with 304 passing yards, a touchdown through the air, and zero interceptions. However, it was his footwork that etched his name into the record books. He gashed the Chiefs’ defense for 70 rushing yards, the most rushing yards ever by a quarterback in the Super Bowl. He also rushed for three touchdowns and a two point conversion. Hurts’ dual-threat ability makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Chiefs will need to come prepared with a solid game plan to contain him. Otherwise, history might have a new name on that exclusive list.
Jalen Hurts Career Super Bowl Stats
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Philadelphia Eagles 35 – Kansas City Chiefs 38
Jalen Hurts Statistics
Passing - 27 of 38 (71.1 %) – 304 Yards (8.0 YD AVG)
1 Passing Touchdown, 0 Interceptions QBR – 80.9
Carries – 15 attempts for 70 yards (4.7 YD AVG)
3 Rushing Touchdowns
At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Child, for Jalen Hurts’ projected statistics in this year’s Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
Jalen Hurts Projected Statistics
Passing – 20.9 completions on 30 attempts (69 %) – 234.1 Yards (7.1 YD AVG)
1.5 Touchdowns, 1 Interception
Carries – 8 attempts for 33 yards (4.2 YD AVG)
0.75 Rushing Touchdowns
Best Jalen Hurts Moments in the Super Bowl
Let’s take a look at two of Hurts’ best plays from Super Bowl LVII, both of which were crucial 45-yard passes.
Opening the second quarter, Hurts showed off his deep-ball accuracy, throwing a 45-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown which gave the Eagles a 14 - 7 lead over the Chiefs.
Late in the fourth quarter Kansas City held an eight-point lead and the Eagles were driving at midfield, Jalen Hurts continued the drive and threw a perfect 45-yard strike to DeVonta Smith, who hauled it in and raced to the Chiefs’ two-yard line. Hurts would follow up the pass by rushing for both the touchdown and two-point conversion to even the score at 35 with 5:15 remaining in regulation.
