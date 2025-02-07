Fantasy Sports

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl Stats

Sean Cruzen

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the NFL’s biggest stage, seeking payback against the Kansas City Chiefs who two years ago crushed their dreams in Super Bowl LVII. This time, Jalen Hurts is ready to flip the script. Now in his fifth NFL season, the former Alabama star and FBS National Champion is making his second Super Bowl appearance. At just 26, Hurts has a chance to join rare company—only two quarterbacks in history, Joe Namath and Joe Montana, have won both an FBS Championship and a Super Bowl Championship as starters.

In his first Super Bowl outing, Hurts put up monster numbers with 304 passing yards, a touchdown through the air, and zero interceptions. However, it was his footwork that etched his name into the record books. He gashed the Chiefs’ defense for 70 rushing yards, the most rushing yards ever by a quarterback in the Super Bowl. He also rushed for three touchdowns and a two point conversion. Hurts’ dual-threat ability makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Chiefs will need to come prepared with a solid game plan to contain him. Otherwise, history might have a new name on that exclusive list.

Jalen Hurts Career Super Bowl Stats

Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona

Philadelphia Eagles 35 – Kansas City Chiefs 38

Jalen Hurts Statistics

Passing - 27 of 38 (71.1 %) – 304 Yards (8.0 YD AVG)

1 Passing Touchdown, 0 Interceptions  QBR – 80.9

Carries – 15 attempts for 70 yards (4.7 YD AVG)

3 Rushing Touchdowns

At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Child, for Jalen Hurts’ projected statistics in this year’s Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts Projected Statistics

Passing – 20.9 completions on 30 attempts (69 %) – 234.1 Yards (7.1 YD AVG)

1.5 Touchdowns, 1 Interception

Carries – 8 attempts for 33 yards (4.2 YD AVG)

0.75 Rushing Touchdowns

Best Jalen Hurts Moments in the Super Bowl

Let’s take a look at two of Hurts’ best plays from Super Bowl LVII, both of which were crucial 45-yard passes.

Opening the second quarter, Hurts showed off his deep-ball accuracy, throwing a 45-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown which gave the Eagles a 14 - 7 lead over the Chiefs.

Late in the fourth quarter Kansas City held an eight-point lead and the Eagles were driving at midfield, Jalen Hurts continued the drive and threw a perfect 45-yard strike to DeVonta Smith, who hauled it in and raced to the Chiefs’ two-yard line. Hurts would follow up the pass by rushing for both the touchdown and two-point conversion to even the score at 35 with 5:15 remaining in regulation.

Stats provided by ESPN / STATMUSE

Recommended Articles

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Player Projections

Super Bowl LIX: Jalen Hurts DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets

Published |Modified
Sean Cruzen
SEAN CRUZEN

Sean has a wealth of professional expertise and a deep passion for sports. With an extensive background in the fintech sector, Sean has held key roles at industry leaders such as American Express, Bank of America, Raymond James, and Lumen Technologies. His strategic acumen and innovative mindset have been honed through years of leadership in global financial services. He is an avid sports fan who attended the University of Washington, and is a lifelong Husky. He also proudly cheers for the Washington State Cougars as a dedicated Coug dad. His love for competition extends into the world of high-stakes fantasy sports, where he has achieved elite status. Ranked among the top 50 fantasy football players globally, Sean claimed the coveted FFWC MDWC title in 2022 and has consistently delivered top 10 and top 50 finishes in the industry’s premier events. Beyond fantasy sports, Sean’s enthusiasm spans across men’s and women’s athletics, including football, baseball, basketball, softball, MMA, hockey, and horse racing. Combining his professional expertise and competitive edge, Sean is poised to bring unique insights and energy to any conversation regarding sports.

Home/News