Jonathan Kuminga Signing With Timberwolves Bolsters Fantasy Outlook For 2026-27

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had one of the more notable offseasons of any team in the NBA this summer, bolstering their title hopes entering the 2026-27 season. Minnesota traded for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, pairing him alongside Anthony Edwards in what projects to be one of the league’s top back courts going forward.

The Timberwolves sacrificed some crucial contributors in the deal, but managed to build around their star pairing with the team’s latest signing.

On Wednesday night, Minnesota brought in athletic forward Jonathan Kuminga on a two-year, $12.4 million deal, with a player option that could send him to the open market next offseason. The signing furthers the Timberwolves’ status as contenders in a crowded Western Conference, eyeing a return to the conference finals coming off a second-round exit to the San Antonio Spurs.

BREAKING: Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, plus a player option, agent Aaron Turner tells ESPN. Kuminga will be a starter alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert on the West contender. pic.twitter.com/KdtD6YEy9j — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2026

Kuminga will contribute valuable minutes to a viable contender, and should notice a solid bump in fantasy basketball rankings coming into the new year. He presents offensive versatility as a 3-point shooter, and could serve as a pick-and-roll partner to both Ball and Edwards as one of the league’s top lob threats.

He’ll likely join the likes of Ball, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert in one of the West’s more formidable starting rotations, and presents a valuable fantasy outlook for the upcoming year. Let’s take a deeper dive into his fantasy stock following the trade, and how Kuminga will fit with his new squad:

Jonathan Kuminga Presents Resounding Sleeper Case With Timberwolves Signing

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Timberwolves’ win-now situation will serve as a positive for Kuminga’s fantasy outlook in 2026-27, taking on a significantly expanded role for a team looking to capitalize on its title window. The star forward has dealt with injuries that have hampered his roles over the past few seasons, but is poised for a bounce-back campaign in Minnesota.

Kuminga flashed both positive upside and encouraging consistency over his final 16 games of the season with the Atlanta Hawks last year, carving out 12.3 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 22.1 minutes per game. He shot an efficient 47.6% from the field, connecting on nearly 35% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He could take on upward of 28 minutes a night in Minnesota, which presents reason to believe he could get back to his 2023-24 form, a span that saw him post career-high fantasy production. I’d expect him to build on his scoring and rebounding output with the Timberwolves, presenting a safe fantasy floor for the new year.

If he can continue to sustain solid consistency from 3-point range, that could improve his ceiling and expand his role for a Timberwolves offense that projects to finish top-10 in the NBA this season.

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