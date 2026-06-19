Jordyn Tyson, Michael Wilson, And 2 Other Potential Fantasy Football WR ADP Risers

There are steals every year in fantasy drafts, especially at the WR position. Here are four WRs that could be those potential steals in fantasy football and play well above their average draft position in the 2026 NFL season.

Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN 2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: WR36

With the #8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints opted to give their high-potential second-year QB, Tyler Shough, another legitimate weapon. They took Jordan Tyson out of the University of Arizona State.

Tyson, in his last season with the Sun Devils, had 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. He has a versatile skillset at WR with his ability to get open at multiple levels of the field. Joining the Saints, who only have two catching threats who call for notable targets, Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson, Tyson could rise above his ADP right away.

Jalen McMillan

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) make a catch during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

ESPN 2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: WR60

WR for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jalen McMillan, holds an extremely high fantasy ceiling. He was hurt most of the 2025 season, but in his time on the field, he was able to show his high upside as a player. In four games, he had 12 receptions for 178 receiving yards. His best game of 2025 was against the Miami Dolphins, where he had seven receptions for 114 receiving yards.

With Mike Evans out of the picture, McMillan could be due for a fantasy breakout with more opportunity on the table than he has had in his two-year NFL career.

Michael Wilson

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

ESPN 2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: WR40

The Arizona Cardinals, ending up with the #3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, came from a season with too many bad moments to remember. But there were also their fair share of positves in the down year, including WR Michael Wilson looking like he has star potential.



Wilson in 2025 recorded career highs in all of the following statistics: he had 78 receptions for 1,0006 receiving yards and seven TDs. Before breaking 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, the most receiving yards Wilson had in a season were 565.

Wilson in PPR formats last season finished as WR10. He benefited from Marvin Harrison Jr. missing time, as he only played a total of 12 games. With him healthy and the addition of Jeremiyah Love to the Cardinals' offense, Wilson could receive less volume in 2026. All that being said, his rank by ESPN as a WR is way too low. He should easily play above this rank in fantasy football in the upcoming season.

Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN 2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: WR54

Like McMillan, WR for the Indianapolis Colts, his fantasy ceiling for the 2026 season will be at the highest point it has been at the start of any season in his career. That comes with the Colts dealing former WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Downs in 2025 had 58 receptions for 566 receiving yards and also brought in four TDs.

The Colts did not actively fill the void of losing Pittman Jr., other than adding a WR in the seventh round of the draft, Deion Burks, out of the University of Oklahoma. The big move they made regarding their WR room was signing Alec Pierce to a massive four-year, $114 million contract extension.

Pierce, although getting a WR1-type contract, has by no means played like one yet in his career. So, although he might see a slight change in role, rather than being used primarily as a deep threat, his potential new role should not cut into what Downs can do in 2026.

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