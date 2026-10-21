Josh Jacobs To Return Vs. Lions In Week 7, Hampers MarShawn Lloyd's Fantasy Outlook

The Green Bay Packers’ offense has emerged as one of the most explosive attacks in the NFL to start the 2026 campaign, but has been forced to overcome inconsistency in the run game at times. Veteran running back Josh Jacobs, who missed the team’s first six games on the commissioner’s exempt list, returned to the practice field on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, following his return to practice, reports confirmed that Jacobs will make his season debut in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs will command significant volume in a rushing attack that ranks last in the entire league entering Sunday’s game.

Rap: Josh Jacobs expected to play Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 21, 2026

Jacobs has remained one of fantasy football’s more consistent backs during his time with the Packers, posting an RB13 finish in 2025, and an RB6 finish in 2024. Despite missing two games last year, he accounted for 1,211 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns, averaging a notable 15.8 points in PPR.

Green Bay’s offense has relied on a committee backfield featuring MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong in Jacobs’ absence, but the veteran will take on the vast majority of the workload in the backfield. The Packers are looking to extend their win streak to four games in Week 7, coming off a 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Let’s explore Jacobs’ fantasy outlook for his season debut, and how his return will affect the rest of Green Bay’s offense:

Josh Jacobs’ Return Will Diminish Fantasy Outlook For MarShawn Lloyd, Packers RBs

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) during the second half at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobs’ return to the field will be welcomed by Packers fans and fantasy managers alike, and for good reason. He was on the field for 59% of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in 2025, and will anchor the team’s ground attack for the remainder of the season. Over the final 11 games, he should command roughly 15 to 20 touches per game, which will leave minimal room for production from the likes of Lloyd and others.

Lloyd struggled to find consistency as the lead back in a committee backfield, but notched a notable RB12 finish in Week 5, carving out 16.7 points against the Chicago Bears. Without consistent production, it’s hard to make a case for a roster spot for Lloyd, though he could be a valuable injury handcuff to Jacobs.

Due to his cemented role, paired with his pass-catching upside (36 catches in each of two seasons in GB), there will be minimal workload left for significant production for the likes of Lloyd and Johnson in the Packers’ backfield.

Jacobs’ return should greatly benefit the likes of Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, who have managed stellar fantasy performances without the presence of a reliable rushing attack to support the passing game. Bringing their star rusher back into the fold will shore up what projects to be one of the league’s top offenses for the remainder of the season following a respectable 4-2 start.

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