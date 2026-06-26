Justin Jefferson And 2 Other Fantasy Football Bounce Back Candidates

Hope springs eternal before the NFL season officially starts, and you stare at your fantasy football roster every day, thinking that you have the best roster in the league you are in. Then that of course does not happen, because the “star” you took in the first round goes out for the season with an injury or logs his worst statistical season in his illustrious career. Here are four players who had fantasy managers' rosters in a tough spot in 2025 that could bounce back in 2026.

Justin Jefferson

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson’s first run with a rookie quarterback in his six-year NFL career did not go well for the caliber of player he is. He had 84 receptions for 1,048 receiving yards, while also bringing in two touchdowns. All the following statistics were career low marks for Jefferson, disregarding the lone season he did not play 16 or more games where he played 10 games in 2023.

With the Minnesota Vikings bringing in a new QB, Kyler Murray, to compete with the signal caller, who played a large role in Jefferson's down season, JJ McCarthy, he could definitely be back as a top-five WR in fantasy football in 2026.

Murray has had his own struggles as a QB in his career recently. But unlike McCarthy, he at least has proof that he can get the most out of his WR1. Back in the 2020 season, WR for the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins, with Murray as his signal caller, had 115 receptions for 1,407 receiving yards.

Brock Bowers

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

TE for the Las Vegas Raiders, Brock Bowers had a bad year in fantasy in 2025 compared to what he did in his rookie season, where he had 1,194 receiving yards. He had 680 last season on 64 receptions in 2025, and he also brought in seven TDs. This lull in production can be chalked up to him missing five games due to injury and poor QB play.

The Raiders last season averaged just 169.5 passing yards per game, the fifth-lowest average in the league. With the Raiders improving their offensive line in free agency and the draft, and upgrading at QB in free agency and the draft with veteran si Kikr Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza, Bowers is primed to have a better season in fantasy football in 2026.

DJ Moore

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) escapes the tackle of Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Former WR for the Chicago Bears, DJ Moore, had some memorable moments in 2025, but his overall numbers made for an underwhelming fantasy football campaign. He had 50 receptions for 682 receiving yards and six TDs. It is the third season in his last four where he has had under 1,000 yards receiving, and it is the lowest amount of yards he has had in his career. Moore will be in a new situation next season, and arguably the best one he has been in his career, from being traded to the Buffalo Bills.

With Josh Allen as his signal caller, his ceiling is incredibly high. For Allen Moore is the best and most dynamic WR he has had since Stefon Diggs.

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