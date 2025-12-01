Fantasy Sports

Kimani Vidal, Adonai Mitchell Among the Fantasy Football MVPs of Week 13

These players had massive roles as they elevated their NFL teams, and your Fantasy Football team(s) to Week 13 victory.

Thomas Carelli

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The best players will take the field, execute, and drive their team to victory. In doing that, they will also deliver victory to your Fantasy Football team. That is what we strive for every single week when we set our lineups. We will never reach 100% accuracy, be we can appreciate those weeks when our players do have big performances with even bigger returns. These are the Week 13 Fantasy Football MVPs.

QUARTERBACK

Jordan Love - 25.76 Pts

234 Yards, 4 Touchdowns

The Packers rose to 2-0 on the season versus the Detroit Lions. Love is only the QB12 in Fantasy Football, but he is currently the QB2 on the week. Four touchdowns was honestly something I didn't see coming versus a generally great Lions defense.

RUNNING BACKS

D'Andre Swift - 20.8 Pts

18 Attempts, 125 Yards, 1 Touchdown

This Bears rushing attack is a big issue. They had (2) 100+ Yards Rusher (Kyle Monangai) in this game. The Bears now hold the #1 seed in the NFC.

Kimani Vidal - 20.7 Pts

25 Attempts, 126 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Vidal provided a surge in the run game that the Chargers have been looking for. He ripped off a 59-Yards Rushing Touchdown, highlighting his elite performance. Vidal's days may be numbered as Omarion Hampton is due back as soon as Week 14.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Dontayvion Wicks - 28.0 Pts

6 Receptions, 94 Yards, 2 Touchdowns

Wicks very likely is the Sleeper of the Week in Fantasy Football. He is rostered at 1%, but finishes as the WR3 of the week and the top among winning teams in Week 13. We do not expect him to maintain anything near this output.

CeeDee Lamb- 24.2 Pts

7 Receptions, 112 Yards, 1 Touchdown

This Cowboys offense returned to its form where Lamb was the WR1. Pickens lingers as the higher ranked player right now, but Lamb has the standout game as the Cowboys upset the Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

Adonai Mitchell - 24.2 Pts

8 Receptions, 102 Yards, 1 Touchdown

The trades for Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III has been looking great for the Jets. Mitchell has his 3rd straight game of 6+ targets, meanwhile being on the worst passing offense in the NFL.

TIGHT END

Brenton Strange - 13.5 Pts

3 Receptions, 45 Yards, 1 Touchdown

With respect, we do not support losers in our list of MVPs of the week. The Top-5 Tight Ends of the week has lost their games. Strange is the, otherwise, top-rated player. He is a decent sleeper tight end down the stretch run here.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Seattle Seahawks - 28.0 Pts

1 Touchdown, 4 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Sacks, 0 Points Allowed, 162 Yards Allowed

The Max Brosmer experiment went awfully this week. The Seahawks reaped the benefit as the far best DST of the week.

KICKER

Evan McPherson - 24.0 Pts

The Bengals looked like the Bengals of old back on Thursday Night. They defeated the Ravens 32-14 and McPherson won K1 of the week. He nailed 6/6 field goals and is now (10) for his last (10).

