Kimani Vidal, Adonai Mitchell Among the Fantasy Football MVPs of Week 13
The best players will take the field, execute, and drive their team to victory. In doing that, they will also deliver victory to your Fantasy Football team. That is what we strive for every single week when we set our lineups. We will never reach 100% accuracy, be we can appreciate those weeks when our players do have big performances with even bigger returns. These are the Week 13 Fantasy Football MVPs.
QUARTERBACK
Jordan Love - 25.76 Pts
234 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
The Packers rose to 2-0 on the season versus the Detroit Lions. Love is only the QB12 in Fantasy Football, but he is currently the QB2 on the week. Four touchdowns was honestly something I didn't see coming versus a generally great Lions defense.
RUNNING BACKS
D'Andre Swift - 20.8 Pts
18 Attempts, 125 Yards, 1 Touchdown
This Bears rushing attack is a big issue. They had (2) 100+ Yards Rusher (Kyle Monangai) in this game. The Bears now hold the #1 seed in the NFC.
Kimani Vidal - 20.7 Pts
25 Attempts, 126 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Vidal provided a surge in the run game that the Chargers have been looking for. He ripped off a 59-Yards Rushing Touchdown, highlighting his elite performance. Vidal's days may be numbered as Omarion Hampton is due back as soon as Week 14.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Dontayvion Wicks - 28.0 Pts
6 Receptions, 94 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Wicks very likely is the Sleeper of the Week in Fantasy Football. He is rostered at 1%, but finishes as the WR3 of the week and the top among winning teams in Week 13. We do not expect him to maintain anything near this output.
CeeDee Lamb- 24.2 Pts
7 Receptions, 112 Yards, 1 Touchdown
This Cowboys offense returned to its form where Lamb was the WR1. Pickens lingers as the higher ranked player right now, but Lamb has the standout game as the Cowboys upset the Chiefs on Thanksgiving.
Adonai Mitchell - 24.2 Pts
8 Receptions, 102 Yards, 1 Touchdown
The trades for Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III has been looking great for the Jets. Mitchell has his 3rd straight game of 6+ targets, meanwhile being on the worst passing offense in the NFL.
TIGHT END
Brenton Strange - 13.5 Pts
3 Receptions, 45 Yards, 1 Touchdown
With respect, we do not support losers in our list of MVPs of the week. The Top-5 Tight Ends of the week has lost their games. Strange is the, otherwise, top-rated player. He is a decent sleeper tight end down the stretch run here.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Seattle Seahawks - 28.0 Pts
1 Touchdown, 4 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Recovered, 4 Sacks, 0 Points Allowed, 162 Yards Allowed
The Max Brosmer experiment went awfully this week. The Seahawks reaped the benefit as the far best DST of the week.
KICKER
Evan McPherson - 24.0 Pts
The Bengals looked like the Bengals of old back on Thursday Night. They defeated the Ravens 32-14 and McPherson won K1 of the week. He nailed 6/6 field goals and is now (10) for his last (10).