Early Week 14 Waiver Wire Adds: Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell Offer Late-Season Upside
Whether it was a breakout game on Sunday, a veteran carving out a bigger role on Thanksgiving or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 13, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook as the playoff picture takes shape.
From signal callers, backfield options and pass-catchers, here are some of the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 14.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears (ESPN: 56% Yahoo: 58%)
Monangai is available in over 40% of ESPN and Yahoo Fantasy leagues, which is blasphemy. He and D’Andre Swift dominated the Eagles on the ground. However, it was Monangai that commanded more touches and led the team in rushing. He gained 130 rushing yards on 22 carries and reached the end zone. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight has also scored a touchdown in each of his last four games. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has replicated his duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Chicago. The split between Swift and Monangai is much closer, though, as Monangai has handled goal-line duties and untouched Swift in the last two games.
Christian Watson, WR, Packers (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 53%)
Watson was one of my early adds ahead of Week 12 and has continued to prove his worth. He and Dontayvion Wicks, who should also be kept in mind as a potential add, had big days on Thanksgiving against the Lions. Wicks had the bigger fantasy outing (28 PTS), but Watson hauled in four of a season/team-high 10 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. He has three TDs in his last three games and 17 targets over his previous two. Jayden Reed is probable to return from injury in 14 after returning to practice, yet being listed as out on Thursday, but Watson is the deep threat in the Packers' offense.
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals (ESPN: 50% Yahoo: 63%)
Because it hasn’t translated to team success, nobody is talking about how Brissett has completely transformed the Cardinals' passing game since taking over as their starter. The veteran has scored over 18 points in all seven of his starts, while averaging 313 passing yards and nearly two touchdowns per game. Kyler Murray topped 18 fantasy points just once in his five starts before injury, doing so in Week 1. Brissett has some challenging matchups to end the season, but he matches up against the Bengals in Week 17. He has a chance to help fantasy managers win a championship.
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts (ESPN: 54% Yahoo: 56%)
Believe it or not, Pierce leads the Colts this season in receiving yards. He has more than both Tyler Warren and Michael Pittman Jr., but doesn’t get the same love. Pierce has been much more productive in recent weeks, though he posted 10+ fantasy points in two of his first three games. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has a touchdown in two of his last three games and has scored 17.5+ fantasy points in three of his previous four games. He’s proved to be a reliable flex option while being relatively consistent. Pierce’s roster rate is growing, but he should be more widely owned.
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars (ESPN: 22% Yahoo: 32%)
Strange made my list of tight ends to stream in Week 13. He delivered a respectable 13.5 fantasy points as he caught 3-of-4 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. The former Nittany Lions has helped both the Jaguars' run and pass game since returning from injury. He scored 14.3 fantasy points last week and should end the year on a high note. His rest-of-season schedule features the Colts twice (Weeks 14 & 17), the Jets (Week 15) and the Titans (Week 18) outside of a Week 16 matchup against the Broncos. At such a thin position, consider Strange a potential league winner in the fantasy football playoffs.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets (ESPN: 3% Yahoo: 2%)
Mitchell was sought out by the Jets in the Sauce Gardner trade last month. In his third game with New York, he set career highs in catches (8), targets (12), receiving yards (102) and even scored his first career touchdown. The second-year pro has been a major disappointment in relation to where he was drafted in 2024. However, his talent is undeniable. Mitchell has been targeted six or more times in all three games since joining the Jets, including in Week 11, days after joining the team. With Garrett Wilson still sidelined, the Jets are desperate for playmakers on the perimeter and think highly of Mitchell.