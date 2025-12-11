Isaiah Likely Tops List of Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers

The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.

Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.

By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.

Week 15 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.

*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Dalton Schultz (Texans) vs. Cardinals (ESPN: 56% Yahoo: 47%)

Schultz was held to just 5.2 fantasy points in last weekend’s win over the Chiefs. However, the veteran has been otherwise consistent as of late, scoring double-digit fantasy points in four of his previous six outings. He’s had some bad touchdown luck, scoring just one on the season thus far, but has been targeted eight or more times on five separate occasions. Schultz faces a Cardinals defense in Week 15 that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to tight ends.

Dalton Schultz has 8+ in 5 of his last 7 games and has matched his catch total from last year (19 games) in just 12 games this year 👏@MikeClayNFL pic.twitter.com/cl6QSQF0r1 — Fantasy Focus Live (@fantasyfocus) December 6, 2025

Colston Loveland (Bears) vs. Browns (ESPN: 40% Yahoo: 41%)

Loveland has played much better as of late, scoring 12 or more fantasy points in two of his last three starts. With Rome Odunze out with a stress fracture last week, the rookie caught 4-of-5 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. Odunze has not been ruled out this week, but is likely, despite being a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. This gives Loveland a significant boost, especially in the cold Chicago weather.

Over the last 6 weeks... Colston Loveland is the TE 6 in total fantasy points 👀 pic.twitter.com/jgS5hT9yBk — Fantasy Footballers (@TheFFBallers) December 9, 2025

Isaiah Likely (Ravens) @ Bengals (ESPN: 18% Yahoo: 13%)

Likely has scored 12.5 fantasy points on six targets in back-to-back games. In Week 13 against the Bengals, he caught five passes for 95 yards and matched up against them again in Week 15. Cincinnati is by far the worst team against tight ends this season. It has 24.11 FPPG to tight ends, which is nearly eight more fantasy points allowed than the second-most. The Bengals’ struggles against TEs also include allowing a league-leading 97 receptions, 1,258 yards and 15 TDs to the position. With Mark Andrews being virtually phased out of the Ravens’ offense, Likely is a top streaming choice this week.

Need some TE help this week? Isaiah Likely gets the Bengals 🤑 pic.twitter.com/JUv0732Gqa — Fantasy Footballers (@TheFFBallers) December 10, 2025

Colby Parkinson (Rams) vs. Lions (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 3%)

Looking for a more under-the-radar play? Consider Parkinson, who has scored a touchdown in four of his last five games with Tyler Higbee on IR. The Lions have been solid at guarding tight ends this season, but Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will surely be the ones drawing all the attention. Parkinson also leads the NFL in red-zone targets over the last five weeks. The veteran tight end has high touchdown upside and is a strategic dart thrown in a game that’s projected to be one of the highest scoring games of Week 15.

Colby Parkinson adds another TD for the @RamsNFL!



LARvsAZ on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1hIzzOsfDQ — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

Check out our Week 15 tight end must-starts, weekly tight end rankings and tight end waiver wire pickups.

Read More Fantasy Content