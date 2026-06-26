Kyler Murray Headlines 4 Fantasy Football Must-Draft ADP Values for 2026

One of the best ways to gain an edge in fantasy football is by identifying which players don’t match their ADP. While the rest of the league follows the draft board, managers who find overlooked talent tend to be the ones going on deep championship runs.

If you’re looking to find your next late-round sleeper, these five names could turn out to be huge bargains in 2026.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

Josh Downs ( #91 ADP, #43 among WRs ) is set to play a big role for Indianapolis in 2026.

Now that Michael Pittman Jr. is a Pittsburgh Steeler, a 111-target hole must be filled. And outside of Alec Pierce, Downs is the only other Colt that is capable of taking on such a heavy workload. He had 88 passes thrown his way in 2025, which culminated in 566 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

With Pittman no longer in the picture, Downs has a fantastic opportunity to step in as Indianapolis’ true WR2. There is a high likelihood his target share will increase this season, and that sort of volume makes a top-30 finish extremely likely. Nearly falling into the 100 range of ADP, Downs is one of the best sleeper receivers available in the later rounds.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It’s almost shocking that Kyler Murray ( #111 ADP, #17 among QBs ) is as low as he is in terms of fantasy ADP.

Simply put, no quarterback signed elsewhere this offseason has found a better location than Murray has in Minnesota. He immediately enters an offense with some of the most explosive weapons in the league, headlined by Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. And, if that wasn’t enough, the Vikings also hold one of the best quarterback head coaches in the league in Kevin O’Connell.

In terms of ADP, Murray sits behind quarterbacks like Bo Nix and Jaxson Dart, even though his rushing ability gives him one of the highest ceilings across the position. If drafted, fantasy managers who pick up Murray are getting a quarterback with elite upside at a low price.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite the loss of legendary wideout Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield ( #119 ADP, #19 among QBs ) still shapes up for extremely good fantasy value in 2026.

Mayfield averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game in 2025, which was good enough for a 12th overall finish among quarterbacks across the league. However, the Buccaneers suffered a handful of injuries to both their offensive line and wide receiving corps, which ultimately derailed a much stronger finish. With an inconsistent supporting cast, Mayfield was required to do most of the heavy lifting in Tampa Bay’s offense.

With everyone now healthy, Mayfield has a strong chance to fly past last season’s fantasy production. And despite the loss of Evans, the Buccaneers still hold plenty of offensive talent. Furthermore, he appears to be heading into a contract year, which he has historically responded well to.

At such a cheap price tag, Mayfield offers fantasy managers a realistic top-10 production at quarterback at a steep discount.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dallas Goedert ( #136 ADP, #15 among TEs ) had a career year in 2025, and the 2026 season could be even better.

Philadelphia’s star tight end had a career-high 11 touchdowns and 60 receptions last season, two numbers that bode especially well in PPR leagues. Now heading into 2026, Goedert’s usage should only continue to climb.

The Eagles are now without wideout A.J. Brown, their primary jump-ball receiving threat, who saw 121 targets last season. With Goedert now being the largest receiving threat on the team, expect at least some of those balls to go his way. Furthermore, Philadelphia has the 4th-easiest schedule for tight ends across the NFL, which will only help his production.

With an expected increase in his role and a favorable slate, Goedert is well-positioned to outperform his ADP and make managers happy in 2026.