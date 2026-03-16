Jeremiyah Love Landing Spots Start with Tennessee and Washington

Jeremiyah Love is, without a doubt, the best non-quarterback of the 2026 NFL Draft class. Naturally, the amount of landing spots has become more limited after free agency. Teams make unexpected moves and suddenly sure bets seem to vanish.

One could make the case that Love might fall out of the Top 12 completely. A team like the New York Jets have a second pick at 16th for example. Love should not fall that far but one never knows. It is likely a team takes a risk and picks Love despite their running back situation. The question becomes which one.

Top Landing Spot #1: Tennessee Titans

It is no secret that the Tennessee Titans need more game breakers. Love certainly qualifies as one as Robert Salah knows well. Cam Ward needs more safety valves in year number two. There is little doubt that Love can catch passes out of the backfield and gives the Titans' offense a better rushing dynamic over Tony Pollard.

Tennessee believes that Love is the best player in the draft. Again, the Titans still have a ways to go at wide receiver but are improved. They did sign Wan'Dale Robinson and spent $265 million overall in free agency.

It is also intriguing that so many articles lately trend toward Love going fourth to Tennessee. It is obvious as to why. Tony Pollard will be in his eighth year of action. He will be 29 when the season starts and is not getting any younger. The depth chart turns more bleak after that. Love makes too much sense even with other pressing needs.

Landing Spot #2: Washington Commanders

So, the Washington Commanders have Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. Would that stop the Commanders from drafting Love? After a disastrous 2025, Washington needs to get back to the Top 5 offense it had in 2024. One way would be to draft a running back like Love. Quite a few pundits feel that the Washington running backs do not move the needle the way that Love would.

Some mock drafts suggest this very notion. It will be curious to see what plays out. A few members of the Washington brass feel like Love will not make it to the seventh pick and others do. Again, the first inflection point is likely Tennessee at four. With the New York Giants at five, they are probably a longer shot to take Love. Cleveland is content with their running back core which leaves Washington, maybe.

Some Other Possibilities To Feel The Love

The New York Giants could maybe use an insurance policy in case Cam Skattebo does not quite recover from injuries as fast as expected. Like we mentioned before, could the Jets inch up from 16 to nab Love? That is not likely but again possible. Baltimore had some potential but seem committed to Derrick Henry and are in win now mode.

Love injects a huge fantasy football impact into any offense potentially. Yes, the NFL features its own teaching lesson but the running back appears ready for the primetime.

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