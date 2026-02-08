Late Line Movement Props to Jump On Highlight Seattle and New England Defenses

Super Bowl LX is just about here. That is correct. We are just hours away from crowning a new NFL champion. However, this year, with the spread and total almost stagnant, props are taking the cake err spotlight. There are enough prop bets to literally make one's head dizzy.

From novelty props to rushing, receiving, and defensive/special teams props, there is something for everyone. Staying away from the coin toss is probably a wise move here. Here are a few props that have moved in the last 6-12 hours or so.

Novelty Props

One of our first choices here was to take the over on amount of different players to have a pass attempt. This had been around Even to -130 for most of the two weeks but had shifted to +130 over the weekend. It is not a big move but enough of one to take notice. Think of this like the defensive/special teams touchdown.

Why? This is simple. The thought process is with mostly pristine weather, teams are apt to take a shot via a gadget play or two. It is why taking three or more different passers is not a bad move here. Again, it is not unreasonable to expect someone other than Drake Maye or Sam Darnold to try a good old fashioned forward pass.

There are several flashback novelty props mixed in to Super Bowl LX because of oh...that thing which happened in a past Super Bowl.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY: 11 years ago today, Vicksburg's Malcolm Butler sealed the New England Patriots' 28-24 win over Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX with an interception in the final minute. The Patriots and Seahawks will play again in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.https://t.co/3hJCYRAcMN — Vicksburg Post Sports (@vixpostsports) February 1, 2026

An interception in the red zone is not unreasonable though. This is another one that has seen the number climb all the way to +330 (was as low as +225). Now, the zero picks on this prop has naturally shortened all the way to -500. Taking a chance on this one for a few dollars will not break the piggy bank.

Do we have something slightly more conventional? Let's try a couple.

A Defensive Touchdown for Seattle or New England

Again, if my math is right, there has been a defensive or special teams touchdown in 19 of the 59 Super Bowl contests. Seattle has the "stronger" defense with New England having a more "underrated" defense.

New England did move out to +550 on DraftKings but watch for other sportsbooks along the way in the final hours. Seattle shortened a little back to +400. The wrinkle with the Seahawks could be their first touchdown to be of the D/ST variety (now at +2000). Other out there props include the recovery of an onside kick at +3000. Let's not go that far.

Some Final Props To Look At

The first Seattle reception has to go to Jaxon Smith-Njigba right? This is one that opened around Even, has moved around, and now stands at +165 via DraftKings. For a slightly more conventional take, consider the Over on turnovers in this game. Now, 2.5 is a pretty low bar for two teams that have had some difficulties holding on to the ball at times.

After some positive injury news, the thought is both teams are going to try and pass more against what their gameflow suggests. Taking risks means the potential for a greater amount of mistakes. At -115, 3+ turnovers is not unreasonable here.

