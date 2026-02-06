Seahawks Get Positive Update on Nick Emmanwori After Injury Scare

Seahawks fans have spent much of this week holding their breath after an injury to safety Nick Emmanwori, who hurt his ankle during practice Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Patriots.

They can exhale.

Emmanwori was a full participant at practice Friday and is off Seattle’s injury report, the team said Friday via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The safety, who will turn 21 Saturday, has played in 14 games for the Seahawks this season and started 11. He piled up 81 total tackles to go with an interception in the regular season, and has broken up four passes in the postseason alone. The Pro Football Writers of America recognized Emmanwori by naming him to their All-Pro team.

Emmanwori played collegiately for South Carolina, where he recorded four interceptions during his last season with the Gamecocks, garnered All-America honors from the AP, and played his way into the second round of the NFL draft.

The Seahawks—who boasted the NFL’s top scoring defense during the regular season—are seeking their second Super Bowl championship, following their blowout win over the Broncos in 2013. In their most recent Super Bowl appearance, they lost 28–24 to the Patriots in Feb. 2015.

