Seahawks vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60 (Target Cooper Kupp, Pats Rookie)

The Super Bowl is the ideal NFL game to bet on player props, and the SI Betting team has given out a ton across so many markets this week.

Now, on Super Bowl Sunday, we’ve selected a few of our favorites to keep bettors in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

There’s a little something for everyone in these picks, as we are targeting two running backs, one receiver and a quarterback, including an anytime touchdown scorer pick at nearly 3/1 ods.

Here’s a full breakdown of each prop for Super Bowl LX!

Best NFL Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Odds via FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbook

TreVeyon Henderson OVER 5.5 Rushing Attempts (+112) – Iain MacMillan

Kenneth Walker III OVER 98.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Drake Maye OVER 6.5 Rush Attempts (-140) – Peter Dewey

Cooper Kupp Anytime TD (+260) – Iain MacMillan

Henderson’s snaps have been down in recent games, but MacMillan wrote in his 60 bets for Super Bowl 60 column why he’s buying the rookie at this number:

There's an overwhelming narrative heading into this game that Rhamondre Stevenson will be used as the primary running back, and TreVeyon Henderson's carries will be limited, based on the fact that he had just three attempts in the AFC Championship. I fight back against that narrative. The Patriots have gone with the hot hand all season, and things change every week. In Week 7, he had just two carries against the Titans. The next week, he had 10. In Week 15, he had only five carries against the Ravens; the next week, he had 19.

Across several bets, you'll see that I'm going to bank on Henderson having a relatively normal workload in the Super Bowl.

MacMillan is buying Walker in this matchup, taking him in several prop areas, including this one:

With Zach Charbonnet out, Kenneth Walker will be a feature of the Seahawks offense once again. He had 19 carries in both playoff games, and if the Seahawks have a late-lead, as the spread indicates is possible, they'll continue to hand it to him to run out the clock.

Kenneth Walker racked up 111 all-purpose yards in the NFC Championship and 145 yards in the Divisional Round.

I love betting on Drake Maye to use his legs in this game.

Quarterbacks tend to run a little more in the playoffs to avoid a bad throw/throwaway and get some positive yardage, and Maye has at least 10 carries in two of his three games this postseason.

Overall the former first-round pick has 24 carries for 141 yards and a score in the playoffs, and the Patriots have used his legs in just about every high-leverage situation so far this postseason, including a designed run touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye carried the ball seven or more times during eight of his regular-season games, and we could get the benefit of a few kneeldowns if the Patriots win this game. I think Maye’s rushing ability could be the deciding factor in this Super Bowl matchup.

MacMillan’s favorite touchdown pick came in the SI Betting team’s Super Bowl Competition , where he picked Kupp to make his mark in yet another Super Bowl:

Who better for the Seahawks to rely on in the passing game than their veteran receiver, who has not only won a Super Bowl, but has been named Super Bowl MVP. We know for a fact that the moment won’t be too big for Cooper Kupp, and with Christian Gonzalez likely shadowing Jaxon-Smith Njigba, it could open things up for the Seahawks’ No. 2 option. Kupp scored a touchdown in the NFC Championship, and I love his odds to find the end zone again on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

