Malachi Fields VS Darnell Mooney VS Darius Slayton: Which Giants Receiver is Fantasy Football Viable?

The competition for Giants WR 2 behind Malik Nabers is fierce with the winner having a chance of being Fantasy viable.

One of the trio of Giants wide receivers has an edge on the others for the WR 2 role and is an interesting Fantasy Football prospect in later rounds for Fantasy managers to bookmark.

Malachi Fields

Fields (WR 79, 233 ADP) has the upper hand compared to the other Giants receivers here as the rookie presumptively won the WR 2 role behind Nabers.

Winning the WR 2 job turns Fields from a waiver-wire watch to a receiver worth using a dart throw on in the later rounds.

Fields offers an interesting perspective as his 6’4” frame makes him a red-zone target for quarterback Jaxson Dart, an exhibit displayed in the preseason.

The rookie tallied 3 receptions for 34 receiving yards in his lone preseason performance against the Miami Dolphins, including the touchdown reception from Dart.

The chemistry displayed between Dart and Fields throughout training camp and their preseason games is a factor for Fantasy managers to consider in the regular season.

It’s undecided how much work Fields will see in the WR 2 role behind Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely, but Fields’ stature as a red-zone target makes him an interesting prospect for Fantasy managers to consider in later rounds.

Jaxson Dart checks back into the game and finds Malachi Fields for a TD! Throw it up to the big 6'4 rookie and he gets it! Giants take the lead 7-3! pic.twitter.com/m12w3dWBV4 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 15, 2026

Darnell Mooney

Mooney (WR 83, 239 ADP) is five seasons removed from a 1,000 receiving yards campaign and the seasons that followed have been mostly forgettable.

Outside of a near 1,000 receiving yards season in 2023, Mooney has been consistently under 500 receiving yards with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

Mooney signed with the Giants this offseason and figured to slot in as WR 2, but Fields’ impressive work in his rookie trading camp appears to have relegated Mooney to a WR 3 role.

In the perceived WR 3 role, Mooney is closer to his 500 receiving yards floor than his 1,000 receiving yards ceiling.

With the WR 3 role, Mooney’s Fantasy upside is low and other wide receivers, like Fields, should be considered instead.

Darius Slayton

In the ever-changing scenario around the Giants head coaches and quarterbacks since 2019, the only constant has been Slayton.

Slayton produced a decent Fantasy floor throughout his time in New York with his 12.1 FPPG rookie season being his best.

Slayton will be a non-factor in Fantasy as he is slated to serve as WR 4 this season.

If there are injuries to the Giants wide receivers throughout the season, Slayton may be worth a look on the waiver wire.

Fantasy managers shouldn’t waste their last draft pick on Slayton, picking up the wide receiver off of waivers for a spot start if injuries arise will suffice.

The Verdict

With each receiver here available with the last pick in a draft, Fantasy managers should use their dart throw on the rookie Fields.

Mooney and Slayton haven’t done much in recent seasons, whereas Fields brings excitement for Fantasy managers.

Fields' height also makes the rookie an interesting prospect thanks to his red-zone threat.

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