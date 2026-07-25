Giants Bet on a Bounce-Back: Why Darnell Mooney Could Be a Sleeper in 2026

The New York Giants have seemingly caught a huge break now that Malik Nabers is avoiding the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but fans cannot relax quite yet .

Even if Nabers is fully good to go for the start of the new season, this squad will need at least one more wide receiver to step up.

Darnell Mooney undoubtedly wants to be that guy. The veteran pass-catcher's 2025 season hit a rough patch after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp, and he was unable to get into a groove in his final year with the Atlanta Falcons. There is more optimism surrounding his first season in the Meadowlands.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports slotted Mooney at No. 10 in his list of 50 under-the-radar players who could shape the 2026 campaign, placing him in the "bounce-back candidates" tier.

The Giants signed the speedster to a one-year, $3 million contract back in March, identifying him as a fine downfield threat for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen loaded up the receiver room to increase the chances that one or two players break out, and Mooney may be in the best spot of anyone.

How Darnell Mooney can produce for the NY Giants

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) catches the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a poor 2025 that saw him record an uncharacteristically high 15.8 percent drop rate through 15 games, the 28-year-old joins the Giants with a track record of posting worthwhile supplemental production.

He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and totaled a career-high 15.5 yards per catch and five touchdowns in 2024.

He has been a valuable playmaker in the past, and considering he already has built-in rapport with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy from their time together in Chicago, there is reason to believe he can make an impact again.

Darnell Mooney owns a 12.3 average depth of target (aDOT) for his career and is quite effective on intermediate throws. If the 2020 fifth-round draft pick can quickly get in sync with Dart, then he will have a decent shot at becoming the team's second-leading target.

There is a strong likelihood, however, that tight end Isaiah Likely will serve in that role. Also, shifty slot receiver Calvin Austin III could be a sneaky good addition in his own right, and Darius Slayton usually manages to find work when on the field.

Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster could surprise people on occasion as well. And one cannot forget about 6-foot-4 rookie Malachi Fields, whom New York traded up to acquire.

Logging receptions at a consistent rate could be tricky for anyone not named Malik Nabers, but Mooney can help the offense . In fact, with his ability to stretch the field, he may be one of the most important new additions to this team.

This man is eying a comeback, and if he succeeds, the Giants should enjoy their own resurgence.

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