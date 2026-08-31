MarShawn Lloyd VS Kaleb Johnson: Which Packers Running Back Shines in Fantasy Football as Josh Jacobs is Out?

With the news of Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner exempt list keeping the Packers running back out for an undisclosed amount of time, the role of Packers RB 1 is up for grabs.

Jacob’s backup MarShawn Lloyd and recently acquired Kaleb Johnson are battling to start as RB 1 in week 1, but which Packers running back has a higher Fantasy upside this season.

MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd (RB 37, 100 ADP) will finally see a large workload after injuries kept Lloyd out for 33 of 34 possible games in his career.

Lloyd has just 6 regular-season carries under his belt, but will see much more than that this season as the former USC Trojan will step up to be the starting running back for the Packers as Jacobs is expected to miss a multitude of games.

Throughout the preseason, Lloyd worked in with the starters and showed flashes of being able to handle a starting running back’s workload.

Head coach Matt LaFluer emphasized introducing Lloyd to a starter’s workload in the running back’s two preseason games as Lloyd finished with 12 touches in four preseason drives. The 12 touches resulted in 30 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

A fully healthy MarShawn Lloyd season would absolutely riiiip.



Below are all of his touches against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/oHXAp8EBGe — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) August 22, 2026

Kaleb Johnson

Johnson (RB 77, 264 ADP) receives a career and Fantasy lifeline after recently being traded to the Green Bay Packers after news of Jacobs being placed on the commissioner exempt list came out.

There is uncertainty regarding Johnson’s role with joining the Packers this late into training camp.

Fantasy managers didn’t have an opportunity to see Johnson play with the Packers this preseason, so it is uncertain how the former Steeler figures in the Packers running back pecking order.

During the preseason with the Steelers, Johnson tallied 17 rushes amidst the array of Steelers running backs.

Johnson does have the experience of playing in double-digit games compared to Lloyd, albeit in a reserved role.

Johnson came into his rookie season last year as a hyped Fantasy prospect who can take over a backfield.

Johnson didn’t live up to the hype in his rookie campaign, but has the opportunity to live up to these expectations in a new setting with the Packers.

Just watched every carry of Kaleb Johnson's career (preseason included)...



These are my favorite. pic.twitter.com/rZuduS6v36 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) August 30, 2026

The Verdict

Lloyd figures to be the Packers RB 1 as his preseason work pointed to getting Lloyd accustomed to a starter’s workload in the regular season.

There is some worry regarding Lloyd as the running back only has one career game under his belt. The injury history mixed with lack of experience as a starter is concerning, but at a later running back ranking, Lloyd is worth the shot.

Johnson will see some work as Lloyd’s backup in the move to Green Bay.

The former Steeler went from a possible healthy scratch in Pittsburgh to seeing some work in Green Bay.

There is an element of unknown regarding Johnson as the running back didn’t get any preseason action with his new squad.

Both running backs are gifts for zero running-back enthusiasts, especially Lloyd who is expected to be a starter, but is available well into the mid-rounds of drafts.

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