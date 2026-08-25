Mike Washington Jr., Tank Bigsby, and 2 Other Longshot Fantasy League-Winning RBs

In the later rounds of fantasy football drafts, often the best move to make is drafting a team's RB2. That pick could very well result in nothing, as that player rides the bench the rest of the season. However, that draft pick could result in everything, as you draft a top-10 fantasy RB who helps catapult your fantasy team to a championship.

In the past five seasons, there have been a few examples of this happening. In 2024, Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane started off as the team's RB2. He took the starting role after RB1 Raheem Mostert got hurt in Week 1. That season, in PPR formats, Achane finished as RB5. In 2022, Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams started the season as the backup RB behind Cam Akers, and when he went down with an injury, Williams ended up finishing as RB7 in fantasy football. He was often going undrafted in fantasy drafts that season.

With those examples in mind, here are four handcuff RBs that fantasy managers should go after late in fantasy drafts and, if they get the chance, could be league-winning RBs in starting roles.

Tank Bigsby

Jun 10, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (8) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Behind a workhorse star RB, Saquon Barkley, Bigsby has the explosiveness as a runner to flourish in a starting role.

In the 2025 season for the Philadelphia Eagles, Bigsby had 356 rushing yards and two TDs. Even in his limited time on the field, he still logged some impressive outings under his belt. In Week 8 against the New York Giants, he had nine carries for 104 yards. In Week 18, he got the start against the Washington Commanders and had 17 carries for 75 yards and a TD.

The one downside to Bigsby's game, which hurts his fantasy ceiling overall, is his lack of ability to be a receiving threat. In three seasons, Bigsby has never had a season in which he has had 10 or more receptions. In 2025, he had a total of three.

Mike Washington Jr.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) enters the field before the Raiders played the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With RB1 for the Las Vegas Raiders, Ashton Jeanty, likely to miss time in the regular season with a high ankle sprain, rookie RB2 for the Raiders, Mike Washington Jr., already has increased fantasy value heading into the 2026 season. If Jeanty’s injury keeps him out for the bulk of the season, there is a real path for Washington Jr. to be RB12 or better in his run as a starter.

In the preseason, Washington Jr. has been unbelievable. He has had 15 carries for 119 rushing yards. He is the highest-graded RB in the preseason among RBs with at least five or more carries.

Jaylen Wright

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) fumbles the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the amount of volume that De’Von Achane gets, RB2 Jaylen Wright, for the Dolphins, if elevated to RB1, could provide insane value in fantasy in 2026. Achane in 2025 had the ninth-most rushing attempts and targets combined among RBs.

Wright in 2025 had 288 rushing yards and two TDs. He did give a small sample of what he could do in an increased role in Week 14 against the New York Jets. Achane exited early in that game with a rib injury, and Wright went on to record 24 carries for 107 rushing yards and a TD.

Ray Davis

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray Davis has been a dynamic weapon in the Buffalo Bills' offense in the limited amount of time he has been on the field. With his pass-catching improving at the tail end of last season and into the preseason, it is foreseeable for him to be a potential RB stream play in fantasy, even if James Cook is available.

Davis has 10 rushes for 42 yards, five receptions for 42 yards, and a TD in two preseason games.

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