Noah Gray Super Bowl LIX Projections

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Noah Gray
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Noah Gray
Even with low projections and minimal stats over his recent games, Noah Gray may surprise and score against the Eagles.

In his fourth season with the Chiefs, Gray set career highs in catches (40), receiving yards (437), touchdowns (5), and targets (49). Kansas City had him on the field for 57.0% of their plays. His ceiling was four catches (six times) while shining in back-to-back games (4/23/2 and 4/66/2) midseason. He gained over 55 yards in three matchups. Over his last five games, Gray only has six catches for 30 yards.

Here are the projections for Gray in the Super Bowl:

  • Two catches for 20 yards with a 25% chance of scoring
  • 5.46 fantasy point in PPR formats

The Eagles allowed a league-low 591 yards to tight ends with 68 catches and five touchdowns on 103 targets. They gained 8.7 yards per catch with a 66.0% catch rate. Thirteen opponents finished with 13 catches or fewer in the regular season. Philadelphia struggled against the tight end in five games (CIN – 9/105, WAS – 8/64/1, BAL – 11/105/2, WAS – 14/138, and LAR – 9/63/1). Only one tight end gained over 75 yards (Zack Ertz – 11/104).

Top other games:

·        Mark Andrew (6/67/1)

·        Tyler Higbee (7/54/1)

·        Zach Ertz (6/47/1)

·        Mike Gesicki (7/73)

Kansas City’s tight ends had 143 catches (2nd) for 1,323 yards (3rd) and seven touchdowns on 190 targets (2nd) this season, suggesting a tight end score in the Super Bowl.

