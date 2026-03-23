Keaton Wagler and Yaxel Lendeborg On Our Radar Among Fantasy Basketball Prospects

Quite a few teams are out of the NBA playoff picture. Instead, they are focused on some of the NCAA prospects who could come out of school. Yes, this 2026 NBA Draft will be quite the sight. From the lottery and beyond, some players make instant impacts while others sneak up on all of us.

For those that pay attention, the 2026-27 fantasy basketball season starts arguably now. The younger players always carry value once the big-time players are taken. Under this premise, we list a few players who have thrived in March Madness. These should be on the radars of fantasy managers going into the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Keaton Wagler

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots a free throw in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Illinois shooting guard is an intriguing talent. Wagler can shoot from anywhere and everywhere. He shoots 40.8% from three-point range. Wagler gets to the line about six times a game while making just about 80% of his foul shots.

His athleticism has come into question for someone who is 6-foot-6. However, Wagler has this perimeter presence and ability to get off his shot. Wagler shows flashes of great playmaking as well as some suggest he might be a nice dual threat in the NBA. One thing is for certain. The Illinois player will be a lottery pick.

One goal here is actually not compare him to some current NBA players. Wagler has much to work on but his raw skills are undeniable. There is a reason why he was a Wooden Award finalist this season for the Fighting Illini.

Yaxel Lendeborg

There is no denying that Yaxel Lendeborg will get passed over by some teams. He may not even get drafted until late in the first round. It is clear that the Michigan power forward can dominate games at times. He showed that over the weekend against Saint Louis. Lendeborg scored 25 points, went 9-for-13 from the field, brought down six rebounds, and had zero turnovers.

Lendeborg does sometimes struggle to get going in games as far as finding his shot load. See the previous game against Howard (five field goal attempts) or Ohio State (four). The Pennsauken, New Jersey native knows how to get to the basket. His large wingspan is a whopping 88 inches. That allows him to play multiple forward positions even against guards.

Yaxel Lendeborg : 25 points on 9-13 shooting, 3-5 from 3, 4-4 from the FT line & 6 rebounds in 32 minutes (8th 20-point game this season) pic.twitter.com/vvnwyneDEw — Lee Harvey (@Sayian_Warrior) March 21, 2026

He has perimeter range and that often gets overlooked. Alabama could be a solid matchup for Lendeborg. Again, his versatility lends well in a game like this with two teams who want to push tempo desperately. It is the best spotlight a player could ask for. Another solid weekend might vault him into the lottery pick range.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Yes, we took the plunge here. The Arkansas point guard would easily be going in the Top 10 of any NBA Draft a decade ago. However, now is maybe not the case. Then again, Acuff Jr. comes off one of the most impressive performances of the tournament this weekend. He scored 36 points and that included 11 of 13 from the foul line.

It is well documented that Acuff Jr. has issues defensively especially against quicks. He will be a tough fit and must work on the defensive side of the ball, show more engagement, and work on lateral movement especially.

No one can deny his microwave-like ability to generate points. That will be his calling card at the next level. Few get off shots like Acuff Jr. and that goes for the top of this 2026 NBA Draft class. He led the SEC in points and assists. For him, it all boils down to defending bigger guards at the next level. If he shows even the slightest proficiency, Acuff Jr. will have more time to show the offensive upside.

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