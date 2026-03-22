March Madness Live Bracket Scores, Updates: Tracking Every Men’s Sweet 16 Bid

The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament second round concludes Sunday. The first eight teams advanced to the Sweet 16 on Saturday: Michigan, Michigan State, Duke, Texas, Houston, Illinois, Nebraska and Arkansas. See Sunday’s complete second-round schedule here. We’ll see a legendary matchup that was thousands of games in the making today: Rick Pitino and St. John’s vs. Bill Self and Kansas. Here’s what we learned on Saturday: No. 1 overall seed Duke is still a work in progress, but moved on to the Sweet 16 anyway—a dangerous site for all comers. The lack of any Cinderella teams still dancing begs the question: Is this the end of parity in the men’s tournament? Follow all of Sunday’s action with Sports Illustrated below.

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