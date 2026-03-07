Illinois' Keaton Wagler Among Wooden Award Top 15 Finalists

Keaton Wagler has already delivered the finest season by a freshman in the history of the Illinois men's basketball program – but he may not be done just yet.

On Saturday, Illinois announced that Wagler was one of 15 players included on the latest list of finalists for the Wooden Award, which is annually handed out to "the most outstanding college basketball players in the United States," according to its website , and "awarded based on votes considering a player’s performance on and off the court, academic prowess, and character."

Keaton Wagler

Wooden Award Men’s National Ballot pic.twitter.com/ZnYIOzf6Lb — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 7, 2026

Duke's Cooper Flagg won the men's award in 2025, while USC's JuJu Watkins was awarded the women's trophy.



Wagler's statistical averages –18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists – aren't as gaudy as some of the other names on this year's top-15 ballot, but his all-around production, shooting (73-for-174 on threes – 42.0 percent) and value to the Illini have thrust him firmly into the conversation for Wooden Award consideration.

#Illini Keaton Wagler is on the Top 15 ballot for the Wooden Award pic.twitter.com/dmzKfqSA1H — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) March 7, 2026

His 46-point outburst – which included nine three-pointers – in a key Illinois win at Purdue is Wagler's signature performance, but his season has been better characterized by steady, savvy, below-the-rim production that has kept the Illini in the running for a top NCAA Tournament seed and convinced many experts that they are a contender for a national championship.