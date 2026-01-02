Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen Among Players with Large Week 18 Contract Incentives

Fortune helps the fantasy football player that understands which milestones and contract incentives are out there for the taking. While some are almost too easy to obtain, others mean taking a few more risks. Threading the needle and finding that balance could prove vital to those seeking success this Week 18.

Below is what they need with a little honest dose of reality sprinkled in.

Sam Darnold - Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is the biggest name on this list. We covered what he needed last week and he still has $2 million in incentives on the table. Darnold has a total of four benchmarks to hit all valued at $500,000 each. The most realistic milestone is 4,000 yards as he only needs 150 yards on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

He needs three more passing touchdowns but that has not happened against the top teams this season. The quarterback rating of 100 is interesting but the negative turnover differential the last three weeks is a concern. He is real close on completion percentage by 0.3 percent. Can Darnold top 70 percent on Saturday? It is possible but not likely.

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers

We had to lead off with the two top players on last week's list because the money is still on the table. Dowdle needs a mere seven yards from scrimmage against Tampa Bay on Saturday evening. His toe injury has progressed enough to be cleared to play versus the Buccaneers. Even with a somewhat limited snap count, the $1 million is as good as his.

If he manages one more touchdown, that would be another $250,000 in his pocket. Dowdle only has one score in the past six weeks, however.

Stefon Diggs - New England Patriots

It has been an interesting week for Stefon Diggs from the legal side of things. One catch against the Jets made him $500,000 last Sunday. Diggs still has a $1 million to potentially receive. The wide receiver needs eight catches for $500,000 and 30 receiving yards for $500,000 more. New England has the top seed in the AFC to play for and is home to Miami this week.

Diggs does have 15 receptions in his last two games so eight catches and the 30 yards are quite possible with the latter almost a lock.

Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

The road gets tougher for Keenan Allen this week. For one, the Chargers play a Denver team trying to secure the top seed in the AFC. Also, Justin Herbert is being rested which means Trey Lance will start. Allen did have one of his more solid games against Denver way back in Week 3 (seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown). This tilt is on the road.

Allen needs six catches for $750,000, nine yards for $250,000, and two touchdowns for another $250,000. The yards seems the most realistic with the catches still a decent possibility. Allen has not caught a touchdown pass since Week 7 at Indianapolis making two touchdowns far less likely.

San Francisco Wide Receivers

Jauan Jennings needs to be involved in at least 35 offensive snaps to add another $800,000 to his bank account against Seattle. Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne can earn up to $750,000 on Saturday night if he can secure eight catches and at least 49 receiving yards.

Jennings has the easiest path by just playing basically. Bourne may not see either incentive unless there are more injuries. He has only caught eight passes once this season and has not topped 49 yards since Week 5.

Nick Folk - New York Jets

He really included a kicker? Yes, we did. Nick Folk needs two field goals on Sunday to get to 30 on the season. That would also put an extra $500,000 into his piggy bank. Folk has $375,000 in incentives earned already. He has not missed a kick on the road all season. Buffalo will feature reasonable weather for December standards on Sunday.

Deebo Samuel - Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel concludes are small list of fantasy talent who has a chance to earn a little extra cash. The Washington wide receiver could cash in on up to $750,000 this Sunday in Philadelphia. However, there is one problem.

Anyway, Samuel needs 10 catches, 93+ receiving yards, and two touchdowns to reach three more incentives for Week 18. The wide receiver has not caught 10 passes once this year or scored twice. Furthermore, he had 96 yards Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. That's it. Philadelphia still has a chance for the second seed.

Stick to Saquon Barkley getting 87+ yards from scrimmage instead for $250,000.

Fantasy On SI News: