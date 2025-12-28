How Stefon Diggs Made $500K With One TD Catch vs. Jets
Stefon Diggs just made himself a whole lot of money.
On Sunday against the Jets, the Patriots’ receiver secured a 3-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. That catch gave Diggs 80 receptions on the season and triggered a $500,000 bonus in his contract.
Video of the play is below.
Diggs had a big first half in Week 17, posting six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown to help the Patriots to a 35-3 lead over New York at the break.
The 32-year-old wideout joined the Patriots in March on a three-year, $65.3 million contract and has been outstanding this season. So far in 2025, Diggs has 82 catches for 970 yards and four touchdowns through halftime on Sunday. The four-time Pro Bowler has become Drake Maye’s top target, and the two have shown outstanding chemistry.
Diggs isn’t done yet. He can net another $500,000 if he gets to 90 receptions, and $500,000 more if he gets to 100 catches. He already earned $500,000 for notching 70 catches. If he gets to 1,000 yards, he would receive $500,00, and an additional $500,000 for every 100 yards after that through 1,300 yards. On top of that, he can earn $500,000 for making the Pro Bowl.
Diggs started his career with five seasons with the Vikings before playing with the Bills. In 2024, Buffalo traded him to the Texans, and he had an up-and-down campaign. He had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns, but a torn ACL limited him to eight games.
New England gambled on him with a significant deal in free agency. The team has been rewarded with a big season, and will happily pay Diggs his bonuses.