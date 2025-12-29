Chargers Announce Major Decision on Justin Herbert, Starters Ahead of Week 18
The Chargers are locked into one of three AFC wild-card spots heading into the final week of the 2025 season, and as such, aren't going to press their luck anymore moving forward.
Despite still having a path to the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture, Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that the team will rest star quarterback Justin Herbert in its Week 18 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday.
Additionally, the team will sit other starters who have “the most bruises” and need “the most healing.”
Herbert will officially finish his sixth NFL season having thrown for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while guiding L.A. to an 11–5 record and a second-consecutive postseason berth.
Meanwhile, backup quarterback Trey Lance will take the reins under center for the Chargers on Sunday against Denver—who, too, has plenty on the line in Week 18.
How Chargers resting Justin Herbert helps Broncos in playoff seeding
The Broncos have a simple path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs: If they win, it’s theirs. With one of the better quarterbacks in football no longer suiting up on the opposite sideline on Sunday, their path to victory becomes that much easier.
If Denver does somehow lose to Lance and the Chargers, however, they can still claim the No. 1 seed with Patriots and Jaguars losses.